Wizards Rookie Continues Challenging Future Depth Chart

Julian Reese's strong close to the season may resemble typical late-season hoops to most outsiders, and there's good reason to believe that he isn't quite as dominant as his counting stats may look.

Sure, he's tied for the fastest player to reach 100 career rebounds since the immortal Shaquille O'Neale did it all the way back in 1992, getting it done in nine career games to round out his rookie season, but it's worth noting how the Wizards helped the former University of Maryland star join such esteemed company; he's started seven of the nine games he's seen as a pro, and did so as a rebounding specialist against some of the dregs of the league- tanking operations like the Utah Jazz and Brooklyn Nets had little to offer in slowing the dogged Reese.

Even if that diminished level of competition is properly taken into account, high hopes remain for Reese. Few young bigs are half as devoted to the hustle-based niche as he, and on a team that's preached about their merit-based rotation, he has a chance to jump ahead of a few more professionally-seasoned teammates in the seasons to come.

Reese's Rise in the Ranks

Alex Sarr and Anthony Davis will have the starting frontcourt on lock to start the fall, and head coach Brian Keefe will likely arm the vast majority of his lineups with at least one of his star centers in just about every high-leverage situation Washington will face in 2026-27.

Mar 5, 2026; Washington, District of Columbia, USA; Injured Washington Wizards forward Anthony Davis (M) watches from the bench against the Utah Jazz in the first halfat Capital One Arena. Mandatory Credit: Geoff Burke-Imagn Images | Geoff Burke-Imagn Images

But as fans of any of his previous teams know, Davis isn't exactly the poster boy of availability. The list of injuries he's sustained over his illustrious 14-year professional career is the stuff of legend, and true to form, he's yet to have suited up for this ongoing iteration of the Wizards as the organization prioritizes his rehabilitation over nightly in-game reps.

And Sarr is quietly developing a reputation of his own as the matchups he misses to take a seat next to Davis continue stacking up. He's only seen action in 47 games with the regular season entering its final complete week, a worry that may very well necessitate the front office's close look at their viable second-string options.

This is where Tristan Vukcevic should pop. The third-year Wizards draftee finally earned some extended stability in signing a full NBA deal with up to two more seasons of security with the team, impressing with a shooting touch that's improved with more on-ball touches late in this campaign.

Mar 29, 2026; Portland, Oregon, USA; Washington Wizards forward Tristan Vukcevic (00) is introduced before the game against the Portland Trail Blazers at Moda Center. Mandatory Credit: Soobum Im-Imagn Images | Soobum Im-Imagn Images

But this run of tank-commanding opportunities won't translate to the fall, when a theoretically-healthy combination of proven All-Stars will be backed by a rotation of first-round draft picks with more depth than ever. Vukcevic will have to rely on getting hot in a hurry during his more limited appearances, really testing the coaching staff's willingness to prioritize offensive intrigue over hard-nosed rebounding.

Reese, and to a lesser degree, the smaller Anthony Gill, fit in a bit better with Keefe's stated interest in turning defense into offense. They're both quicker and usually more engaged on that end than Vukcevic, who's regularly caught flat-footed and forced to rely on his wingspan to deter assignments mid-blow-by.

That streakiness disparity translates to the offensive side of the ball, too, where the two early-20-somethings couldn't offer more different approaches. While Vukcevic is always willing to decide possessions from anywhere on the court, Reese takes a more conservative approach, only shooting at the rim and canning 54.8% of his takes on a combination of layups, dunks and short jumpers.

The undrafted center is set to walk Vukcevic's beaten path between the G League and the pros, just about to finish soaking up his first completed two-way contract with two more eligible years of identical agreements still up for grabs should the Wizards elect to keep Reese in their pipeline. He's not nearly as flashy as his other sizable teammates, but he may very well prove himself more valuable than a few choice peers sooner than fans expect.