Wizards' Refusal to Bail Out the Knicks May Have Saved the NBA

Everything has come up New York Knicks at the most ideal time of the NBA calendar. The most dominant team in these active playoffs have now won 11 consecutive games in advancing to the NBA Finals for the first time in a quarter-century, boasting the star power and well-rounded roster depth that's proven necessary across this talented era.

Still, one has to imagine that time will reveal a few bitter New Yorkers who will always have it out for the Washington Wizards, a team who thoroughly disrupted their shot at continuing to build out their young talent base.

Despite the two teams enjoying completely-opposite regular seasons and record finishes that spanned nearly 40 wins apart, Knicks fans had to watch in fury as the Wizards strategically neutralized any chance of handing over their draft pick to New York. The top-eight protected asset floated around the league for years before ending up with the in-conference rival, but the loss-minded Wizards tanked hard enough to not only hold onto the pick, but maximize it in winning this month's draft lottery.

May 10, 2026; Chicago, IL, USA; Mark Tatum the NBA Deputy Commissioner and Washington Wizard (left) guard John Wall pose for photos after Wizards won the 2026 NBA Draft Lottery at Navy Pier. Mandatory Credit: David Banks-Imagn Images | David Banks-Imagn Images

Again, all will be forgotten if the Knicks finish the postseason strong and knock the western representative out en route to a long-awaited title, but depending on how the Wizards answer the call of the first-overall pick, the results of the following month should shape in-conference balance for years to come.

Eyes on the Unbothered Wizards

Even beyond the loaded draft class they've got to look forward to, the Wizards have every reason to believe that this offseason's momentum could shoot them right back into a more competitive tier of contention.

Trae Young and Anthony Davis, the pair of stars whom Washington traded for in the middle of the season, only combined for five games played with the 2025-26 roster. They, in particular, were no strangers to the ire of Knicks fans amidst growing suspicions that the Wizards were embellishing their injuries in the interest of keeping their pick, but they have no reason to continue sitting out in uncompetitive losses.

Mar 5, 2026; Washington, District of Columbia, USA; Injured Washington Wizards forward Anthony Davis (M) watches from the bench against the Utah Jazz in the first halfat Capital One Arena. Mandatory Credit: Geoff Burke-Imagn Images | Geoff Burke-Imagn Images

Against Davis' wishes, they may not be seriously challenging title odds like the Knicks as soon as next spring, as they've got to focus on returning to the playoffs before they're concerned with patching together consecutive series wins. In fact, while Washington executives have clarified their interest to move on to the next phase of their lengthy build, they've made no promises to speed up their development-focused process.

The Knicks, meanwhile, couldn't be any more invested in the present. They've doled out hefty contracts to the majority of their star-studded lineup, correctly prioritizing the chance to win a title over a relatively-unimpressive young corps, but thanks to the Wizards' combination of game-planning and good fortune, the rebuilders will continue tweaking while the championship participants make their own bid for history.

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