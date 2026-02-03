Wizards' New Bench Forward Continues Looking Like a Keeper

The Washington Wizards' team-building strategy revolves squarely around the NBA Draft. They spend their falls, winters and springs developing up-and-comers without winning more games than they have to, accumulating just enough losses to angle towards giving themselves the best chance of adding to their highly-intriguing prospect pool in each draft cycle.

But there are a lot of games peppering each of the regular seasons sitting between each draft, giving squads like the Wizards plenty of time to continue rounding up talent unwanted or otherwise-owned talent wherever they can find it. In Washington, this has frequently applied to their trade deadline performances, where they've taken occasional chances on overlooked youngsters as well as the occasional free agency pickup.

This organization is preparing for the leaner part of their schedule, having already braced for a thinner rotation for the foreseeable future. They already made one of the marquee swings of the season in acquiring Trae Young in exchange for a few reliable scorers of their own, and with Cam Whitmore out for the rest of the season, some fresh blood from the outside couldn't hurt eat available minutes.

Somewhere along this post-Young trade timeline, Skal Labissière caught the Wizards' collective eye.

The former first-round pick spent the late-2010s journeying around the NBA before an extensive trek throughout the NBA G League circuit overtook his mid-late 20s. The Wizards-affiliated Capital City Go-Go featured as his fifth stop within the development league, and the size-needy squad inked the veteran forward to a 10-day contract shortly before January's end.

Their instincts in the 29-year-old big may be already proving correct, as he finally received his first real shot at in-season NBA minutes over the weekend's 116-112 win over the Sacramento Kings, the team who once drafted Labissière. He, along with Washington's other third-stringers, closed the victory out together once the usual starters all hit the bench, and he rewarded head coach Brian Keefe's trust with 13 points on a perfect 5/5 shooting within the arc to pair with a made 3-pointer.

He picked and rolled well enough to build some early chemistry with Will Riley, but downhill sprints weren't all he limited himself to. His spot-up jumper within the arc looked automatic in the face of Kings defenders, and he was prepared enough to score four fourth-quarter buckets in the come-from-behind crunch time rally.

The G League regulars got to enjoy the victory together in a nice moment for the Wizards' deep cuts, but Labissière's moment doesn't have to be relegated to this one-and-done appearance.

Depending on what the Wizards decide to do with Marvin Bagley III entering the final days before the trade deadline and the rapidly-declining eligible game count on Tristan Vukcevic's two-way contract, Washington could find themselves without many feasible options to lean on whenever Alex Sarr sits.

Another 10-day deal could await the Haitian's future, and that may be a quietly helpful move for a Wizards team attempting to build a name for themselves as the developmental capital of the league. The veteran doesn't just know how to play his role, but already understands how to play off of the squad's younger go-to options, making for another potential instance of hard work paying off in the form of tangible big-league minutes.

