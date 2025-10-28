Wizards' CJ McCollum Bounces Back After Slow Start
When the Washington Wizards traded for CJ McCollum during the offseason, the goal was clear: bring in a trusted veteran to help stabilize this young, developing roster. McCollum has put together an impressive career spanning over a decade in the NBA, including time with the New Orleans Pelicans and, of course, making his mark with the Portland Trail Blazers alongside Damian Lillard.
Through his first three games of the 2025-26 season, the star guard is averaging 13.5 points, 4.0 rebounds, and 4.0 assists, a notable dip from last season in New Orleans, when he averaged 21.1 points on 41.0% shooting from the field.
CJ McCollum Surges for the Wizards
However, after a relatively slow start to the season, McCollum has come alive for the Wizards, putting together his best performance this early in the season during the Wizards' 139-113 loss to the Charlotte Hornets, posting 24 points from 8 of 20 shooting from the field, along with six rebounds and five assists.
Not quite the McCollum masterclass, similar to some of his standout performances in previous stops throughout his career; however, he showed he can get a bucket when needed for this Wizards team, which is still learning how to win.
McCollum Leading the Way for Young Wizards
On a night when some of the Wizards' young core, like Kyshawn George and Bub Carrington, struggled to find their rhythm, the team leaned on McCollum to keep them in the game with scoring and playmaking. The Wizard had a big 63-51 lead coming into halftime. However, the lead quickly vanished as the Hornets, led by LaMelo Ball, stormed back during the second half.
Still, McCollum's timely shot-making kept the Wizards in reach for most of the contest, before Charlotte ultimately pulled away in the fourth quarter.
This season, the Wizards will rely on McCollum to guide them through what is expected to be a crucial rebuilding season in D.C. Much like his role with the New Orleans, His leadership and experience will be essential in helping the team this season and thier development,
The Wizards will look to bounce back from their loss to the Hornets when they take on the Philadelphia 76ers.
