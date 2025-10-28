Three Questions After Wizards' First Three Games
Through the Washington Wizards first three games of the 2025-26, many questions have arisen. Coming into the season, nobody expected the Wizards to be anything special. As a result, any positive moments are being taken to the tenth degree by all fans. Despite being just three games into the season, fans have already been taken for a roller coaster ride, leaving them with a plethora of questions.
Can Kyshawn George Maintain Consistency?
Kyshawn George early season performances have put the league on notice. George leads the Wizards in points, rebounds and assists a game, remaining efficient throughout the process. Although George has seemingly blossomed into a young star, his last performance versus the Charlotte Hornets has raised some questions.
Against the Hornets, George tallied just 6 points, 8 rebounds and 5 assists — fouling out in just 25 minutes of game time. The performance was by no means the worst ever, but it was a big step down in comparison to his first two games. It is possible that his lack of scoring output can be attributed to him being in foul trouble the entire game, keeping him out of a rhythm. However, the aggressive nature and score-first mindset that he previously displayed was absent in his performance.
George has clearly become the focal point of Washington's offense — as result, a lot of the Wizards success game to game lies within his individual impact. Washington doesn't need George to come out and dominate every game, but consistency with his approach will be pivotal for the Wizards.
Will Minutes Continue to Be Spread Out?
Through three games, head coach Brian Keefe has taken a very loose approach to minute distribution. He has consistently rolled out a 12-man rotation, resulting in a very outspread distribution of minutes. The result of this is some of the Wizards young stars' playing time being sacrificed.
Only two Wizards have averaged more than 30 minutes a game this year — those two being CJ McCollum and Kyshawn George. Although it does make sense for these two to be handling a bulk of the minutes, some other Wizards have seemingly been shunned from severe rolls. Most notably, Alex Sarr is currently playing just 25 minutes a game, despite clearly taking a step forward as a player. Some have speculated that it is continued rehab of a lingering calf injury, but Sarr has yet to see his name on an injury report, causing more confusion. Cam Whitmore has too been affected by the distribution of minutes, playing under 20 minutes a game despite being one of Washington's more productive scorers.
Washington will likely not be able to maintain this big rotation throughout the course of the season. At some point coach Keefe will either have to cut down the rotation, or advise the front office to make moves. These decisions are becoming more critical with each and every day, due to the return of Bilal Coulibaly being right around the corner. Washington doesn't have to blow the roster up, but changes will have to be made if they wish to maximize the development of their young talent.
How Can Will Dawkins Handle Veteran Talent?
The looming question coming into this season was: ‘What will the Wizards front office do with the veteran talent?’ Washington has made a point over the past few seasons to seek out and acquire veterans who could help make an impact, but the question of how long they will be there still stands.
Some people speculate that Washington's acquisitions of CJ McCollum and Khris Middleton were just rental pieces that they would look to flip for future assets. Although that may be the plan, others have speculated that McCollum and Middleton will be utilized as mentors, guiding the young Wizards to success.
Either way the Wizards choose to go, it should be beneficial in the long run. At worst the Wizards young stars will benefit from having two experienced players with them who can help push them in the right direction. At best Washington could flip McCollum and Middleton, possibly acquiring another young star or a valuable draft pick, expediting the process of the rebuild.
