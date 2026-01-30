Wizards Defeat Bucks on John Wall Celebration Night

The Washington Wizards have now reached 12 wins on the season, and 25 percent of those have come against the Milwaukee Bucks. Although winning back-to-back games always feels nice, this one felt special. The team decided to celebrate franchise legend John Wall, and they gave him the best gift of a win.

Although the team was celebrating the past, it was the future that stole the show. The core of Kyshawn George and Alex Sarr shone during their time on national television, along with the bench unit. The unfortunate news, though, is that Tre Johnson got injured in this game, but others rose up to the occasion.

Wizards Honor John Wall with a Win

Looking ahead, there is no player who can be exactly like Wall. Instead, there are players putting together their own style of play, especially George. The first-time Rising Star put up an impressive night on national television, ending with 24 points on 10-of-24 shooting from the field. The second-year forward also had five rebounds and assists, along with two steals. George is a star in the making, and he finally has the confidence to show for it.

Sarr, on the other hand, is the clear cornerstone of the Wizards. He is slowly turning into one of the best centers in the NBA, and this is only his second season. The big man finished with 16 points and a career high 17 rebounds. Defensively, he was an anchor once again, limiting the Bucks to under 100 points while also getting himself two blocks. Sarr is the future of this team, and it is time to build around him.

Jan 29, 2026; Washington, District of Columbia, USA; Washington Wizards forward Kyshawn George (18) celebrates with center Alex Sarr (20) during the first half against the Milwaukee Bucks at Capital One Arena. Mandatory Credit: Daniel Kucin Jr.-Imagn Images | Daniel Kucin Jr.-Imagn Images

Off the bench, Bub Carrington stepped up when Johnson left the game with his injury. The second-year guard had a 13-point night with 40 percent shooting from distance. Carrington also dished the rock well, having 6 assists on the night. His role might forever be as a sixth man in Washington while Trae Young is around, but he could thrive in this role, as recent games have shown.

Justin Champagnie also showed why he might be on the best contract in the league. The forward came off the bench with an impressive shooting night, getting 12 points on 50 percent shooting. He also did the dirty work, getting six boards while hustling on every play. Champagnie looks like someone who will stay in Washington for a long time, as he seems like the perfect role player.

This team is finding itself, and the rebuild is about to be over. Sarr is turning into a star, George is looking like the perfect sidekick, Young has not even played yet, and the bench is filling out! The future is bright, and it was nice to show that to Wall during his appreciation night in Capital One Arena.

