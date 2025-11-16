Wizards Entering Matchup as Unlikely Favorites vs. Struggling Nets

For the first time this season, the Washington Wizards are entering a game as a favorite, taking on the 1-11 Brooklyn Nets. This game marks a matchup between two of the worst teams in the NBA, providing both teams with a chance to interrupt their losing patterns. Although Washington is too 1-11 on the season, the home-court advantage may be enough to overcome the challenge of winning their second game. Despite the Nets being far from the most formidable opponent the Wizards will play, Brooklyn is still a threat that Washington will have to take seriously.

Not So Star-Power

The Nets' biggest problem through the early parts of the season is a lack of high-level playmakers and shot creators that can carry them through games. Micheal Porter Jr. is the team's leading scorer and has been tasked with the majority of the teams shot creation. Although his counting numbers are fine at face value, his lack of playmaking and consistent downhill pressure limits his ability as a lead initiator. Cam Thomas was able to relieve Porter Jr. of some of his duties, but with his recent injury, he will be forced to miss games for the foreseeable future. As a result, Porter Jr. has been thrust into a role beyond his skill level.

Nov 12, 2025; Houston, Texas, USA; Washington Wizards center Alex Sarr (20) handles the ball against Houston Rockets forward Jabari Smith Jr. (10) during the game at Toyota Center. Mandatory Credit: Erik Williams-Imagn Images | Erik Williams-Imagn Images

Despite his limitations, Porter Jr. is still one of the most lethal scorers in the NBA because of his ability to make difficult shots. He has the ability to shoot over whoever, whenever, giving him the ability to get shots off in any situation. He does, of course, have a deep history of injuries, which in turn have limited his ability to be a downhill attacker. However, Porter Jr.'s. shooting ability is enough to take over a game at any moment, pushing him to the top of the Wizards scouting report.

Roster of Role Players

The rest of the Nets roster is composed of players whose job is to complement the skillset of Porter Jr. and Thomas. Nic Claxton is the team's third leading scorer, providing Brooklyn with steady production as a play finisher. Claxton’s athleticism allows him to be a constant lob threat as both a roll man and the dunker spot, commanding the attention of rim protectors. Despite his improvements offensively, Claxton has taken steps back defensively in recent years, giving Alex Sarr a chance to explode for a big game.

Egor Demin was the Nets top-10 pick this season — and in recent games he has proven capable of making plays. Demin went through some struggles in the early part of the season, as his lack of athleticism and strength restricted his ability as a driver. However, in recent games Demin has started to find his grove as a creator, adding another layer to the team as a pick-and-roll ball handler.

Nov 11, 2025; Brooklyn, New York, USA; Brooklyn Nets guard Egor Demin (8) brings the ball up court against Toronto Raptors guard Jamal Shead (23) during the fourth quarter at Barclays Center. Mandatory Credit: Brad Penner-Imagn Images | Brad Penner-Imagn Images

This game presents itself as a great opportunity for the Wizards to claim their second win of the season. Washington will still need to take this game seriously, as they will likely still be without Bilal Coulibaly. However, if Washington can get big performances from Kyshawn George and CJ McCollum, their chances of winning their second game of the season is a sure thing.

