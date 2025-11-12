Wizards Look to Snag Second Win of the Season vs. Rockets

The 1-10 Washington Wizards are slated to take on the 6-3 Houston Rockets in a matchup between one of the coldest and hottest teams in basketball.

The Wizards are entering this game in the midst of a league-high nine-game losing streak, while the Rockets have won six of their last seven. Washington did show a little spark in their last game, taking an elite Detroit Pistons team to overtime. The Wizards will have to replicate that level of play if they wish to pull off an upset and beat the Rockets.

Houston's Big Three

The majority of Houston's offensive success revolves around their big three of Kevin Durant, Alperen Sengun and Amen Thompson. Although there are other Rockers capable of generating offense, limiting their production is key to pulling out a victory. What makes Houston's big three especially dangerous is their variety in offensive sets.

Nov 9, 2025; Milwaukee, Wisconsin, USA; Houston Rockets forward Kevin Durant (7) drives to the basket against Milwaukee Bucks forward Giannis Antetokounmpo (34) in the second half at Fiserv Forum. Mandatory Credit: Michael McLoone-Imagn Images | Michael McLoone-Imagn Images

Durant is one of the best, most renowned isolation scorers in recent memory. His three-level scoring ability is second-to-none, and he has the ability to take over a game at any point. Sengun operates more as the team's lead creator, getting them into sets and playmaking from the top of the key. Thompson is the least well-rounded of the group, but effective nonetheless. His ability to create chaos on defense and make plays in the open floor allows him to be one of the more valuable young players in the NBA.

3-and-D

The majority of the Rockets consist of 3-and-D playmakers. A few of them have proven capable of creating in a pinch, through either scoring or playmaking prowess. However, the majority of their role lies within their ability to hit open shots and defend well positionally. Tair Eason, Jabari Smith Jr. and Reed Sheppard highlight this group of players.

Like the big three, each of these men provides an intricate set of skills that are valuable to the team.

Eason is one of the most chaos-inducing defenders in the NBA, flying around the court, deflecting passes and creating an immense amount of opportunities for the team in transition. Offensively, he doesn't provide as much juice, but he has proven capable of hitting open shots and attacking closeouts.

Smith Jr. plays a very simple role for the Rockets: hit open shots and defend positionally. Houston doesn't ask him to do much outside of his top skills, but as long as he can do those effectively, then the team will thrive when he is on the floor.

Sheppard is the team's backup point guard and plays that role well. He provides solid perimeter defense, using his hands and instincts to get steals. Offensively, Sheppard protects the ball and hits open threes, filling a simple but valuable role.

Oct 27, 2025; Houston, Texas, USA; Houston Rockets guard Reed Sheppard (15) congratulates Houston Rockets center Clint Capela (30) after a made basket against the Brooklyn Nets during the fourth quarter at Toyota Center. Mandatory Credit: Erik Williams-Imagn Images | Erik Williams-Imagn Images

The Wizards will have their hands full in their upcoming trip to Houston. The Rockets are a far more proven and solidified team, showing glimpses of title contention through the early skirts of the season. Washington proved that they could hang with teams of this caliber this season, but they will need miracle performances out of their stars if they wish to pull off the upset.

