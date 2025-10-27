Wizards Big Man Showcasing Under-the-Radar Development
Through the first few games of the 2025-26 season, a few different young Washington Wizards have blossomed into stardom.
Kyshawn George and Tre Johnson have stole the public's heart, and rightfully so. Both men have displayed advanced offensive skillsets and have produced to a level to draw national attention. Although Johnson and George may have stolen the spotlight, former No. 2-overall pick Alex Sarr has looked noticeably better through the early parts of this season.
Sarr’s raw potential is undeniable. His mobility and skillset for a player his size make him a truly unique player. Despite his talent, a rough rookie season and poor 2K26 Summer League turned many people off to the idea of him leading the team for the foreseeable future. Although Sarr may not be the number one scoring option for the Wizards going forward, he has proven enough to be considered a staple in the future of the franchise.
Offensive Improvement
Offensively Sarr has looked vastly improved, and not for any traditional reasons. Despite not becoming noticeably better in any intricate skill, Sarr has still seen a jump in production. The reason for that jump is directly correlated to a change in mindset. As a rookie, many took notice of Sarr's poor shot selection. Despite being a physically imposing 7-footer, Sarr would often settle for contented jumpshots versus trying to work inside. Sarr still uses his shooting ability as a weapon, but it's no longer his crutch.
Sarr went from shooting five threes-a-game, to attempting just four through three games. Because Sarr is attempting fewer threes, he has forced himself to make an impact from inside the arc and Washington has reaped the benefits. Sarr has been lethal out of the pick and roll, using his length and touch to punish defenses in the paint — along with him using his playmaking feel to chastise over helping defenders. Sarr has also shown improvement playing out of the post — which will only continue to develop as he fills out his frame.
Sarr does lack physically on drives which results in some ugly shots and turnovers. Because of this, Sarr's ability to punish miss-matches and undersized bigs is limited. However, his willingness to reinvent his play style for the betterment of the team is a positive sign of whats to come.
Flourishing Defense
Defensively, Sarr has been an improved version of the great defender he was last season. He still has his struggles when guarding elite players like Giannis Antetokounmpo and Anthony Davis, but who doesn't. Sarr has already proven capable of anchoring a defense, despite being flawed in many ways.
Sarr’s most valuable trait as a defender is his ability to guard the pick and roll. He has a great understanding of how much ground he covers, allowing him to cut off the drives, without giving up easy lobs to bigs. He has also shown the ability to hold his own versus guard on the perimeter, allowing head coach Brian Keefe to get a little more creative with defensive schemes.
Of course, Sarr still has his fair share of flaws on defense. Most of his struggles come against opposing teams star players, but elite defenders should still be able to limit the impact of the best. Most of his struggles lie within his lack of physicality. Stronger players are able to work through his chest, surpassing his elite length that helps him so much.
Along with that, Sarr defends drives with a postured chest, which is great for having a strong base, but also allows drivers to push him around. With that said, Sarr should only improve as a defender as he continues to fill out his frame.
Future Outlook
Sarr is developing into a great player. The maturity to change his approach to the game at his age makes his future progression seem inevitable. A good portion of Sarr’s flaws can be chalked up to developing body, which he has already taken noticeable steps forward in recent years. A lot of the Wizards future success lie within the progression of Sarr, and to this point, he has done nothing but instill hope.
