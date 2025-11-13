How Bad are the Wizards Really?

The Washington Wizards have started the 2025-26 an abysmal 1-11, putting them in talks as the worst team in basketball. Although it is no secret that the Wizards are planning on bottoming out — in hopes of gaining a top pick in the seemingly loaded 2026 class — this poor start has still come as quite the surprise.

Nobody expected the Wizards to be good this season, but starting this poor has raised a question: Just how bad are the Wizards?

Statistical Stack-up

Washington has had a horrific start to the season on both sides of the basketball. As of Nov.13, the Wizards rank 22nd in points per-game at 113.5, and rank dead last in points allowed, surrendering 129.7 a game.

Not only is that an awful mark in the context of this season, Washington's defense has been historically bad, as the 129.7 points allowed per game would be the second worst in the history of basketball if the season ended today. The Wizards have shown little-to-no resistance defensively this season, reflected by them ranking in the bottom-10 of the NBA in field goal and 3-point percentage allowed.

There have been 18 losing streaks of 10 or more games in the NBA over the last three seasons.



Not only are the Wizards struggling to win games, they are also struggling to compete in them. Washington ranks dead-last in the NBA in point differential per-game, losing by 16.2 points per game on average. That mark is especially concerning considering it factors in the Wizards 10-point victory earlier this season versus the Dallas Mavericks. All offseason, Wizards GM Will Dawkins preached night-in and night-out competitiveness from the team, something Washington has yet to display.

Player Performances

Beyond the Wizards lack-luster team performance, individual players have too been underwhelming to start this season. Washington has gone out of their way in the recent year to acquire veteran talent, who could instill a winning culture in D.C. Although the intention behind those moves was pure, the result has been far from rewarding.

The Wizards acquired veteran wing Khris Middleton last year at the deadline, and although he showed flashes of solid play last season, he has been a far cry from his former self in his tenure in Washington. This season, Middleton is averaging 9.6 points a game on a career low 32% from three and 64.3% from the free throw line. Middleton has struggled to assert himself within the flow of the Wizards offense, and the team has suffered because of it.

CJ McCollum was acquired this offseason with the thought in mind that he would be the most stable offensive producer for the Wizards. McCollum did show a short flash of his former self over a three game stretch, averaging 30.7 points per-game, including a 42 point out burst in a losing effort versus the Pistons. However, the vast majority of McCollum's stint in the Capital City has been poor, leaving fans wondering how much longer he will be in red, white and blue.

Season Outlook

Change in Washington is imminent if they wish to salvage anything of value from this season. Whether the change is rotational or in the coaching staff is beyond the knowledge of any of us. However, salvaging this season should be atop the priorities list for the front office if they wish to keep their jobs for the foreseeable future.

Washington should continue to focus on bottoming out in hopes of acquiring a top pick, along with inserting a winning mentality into the team. How head coach Brian Keefe wishes to go about doing that is yet to be seen, but changes have to be made in the near future.

