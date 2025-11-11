Wizards Failure to Finish Late Continues in Road Loss

Heading into their most recent game against the Eastern Conference-leading Detroit Pistons - on the road, no less - the Washington Wizards were down a starter and doubted by a double-digit tally. Even given the relatively recent rise of sophomore forward Alex Sarr at the dominant forefront, nobody within the national sphere of media wanted to give Washington a chance.

Against All Odds

At 1-9 prior to the bout, that made sense; all the same, with the aforementioned Sarr and his band of similarly young playmakers on the squad, anything can happen when they’re all “on”; and, for almost the entirety of the matchup, that would’ve been an understatement.

The Wizards led for a vast portion of the game, even without Bilal Coulibaly in the rotation, and seemed to be trending towards their second win of the season until the last second. Once overtime hit, already due to Washington’s inability to maintain a late lead, disaster struck. It’s a painfully familiar reality that has haunted Wizards fans for the entirety of this season, and, at least for now, the team doesn’t seem to be learning from their own mistakes.

Another seeming win yields yet another confusing, last-second loss. It’s the 2025-26 Wizards’ curse, and it will continue to define the team until they find a way to sustain their momentum to the final buzzer.

Holding the Line

For the Wizards, now 1-10, winning games (or, more commonly, losing them) seems to come down to the team’s ultimately failure to resist a last-ditch run from their opponent.

Washington is good enough to beat most every team on a high-scoring night, but not quite good enough to beat them by a lot. This uncomfortable middle ground leaves a window open in every single bout, sizable enough for a team to jump through given Washington’s constant struggle to fully close it.

If D.C. is going to start stacking wins and, to some extent, save this season, they’ll have to find a way to do just that.

That may be as simple as feeding their scorers to an absolute fault, though it also may be much more complex; perhaps a roster change, especially regarding the inconsistent veteran play, is in order.

Whichever way you spin it, the way the Wizards are playing right now won’t suffice for four straight quarters. Experimenting with a change, whether or not it works, is better than continuously coming up short and submitting winnable games to the loss column, time and time again.

Make sure you bookmark Washington Wizards on SI for the latest news, exclusive interviews, film breakdowns and so much more!