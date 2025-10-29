Wizards Maintain Faith in Kyshawn George as Pressure Increases
Excitement surrounding the Washington Wizards' rebuild hit a level that this iteration of the front office hadn't seen through their first two full years on the job, with the fans finally tasting some of those flashes of star power that numerous NBA Draft swings will inevitably provide.
The wave of optimism wasn't ushered in by one of the franchise's marquee picks, though. Alex Sarr has improved in his second season, but he's still working out how to best utilize his massive frame, and Bilal Coulibaly's yet to suit up in any of the Wizards' first trio of games as he recovers from thumb surgery. It's actually been Kyshawn George, the late-first round prospect they took after Sarr and Bub Carrington last summer, who's looked closer than anyone to hitting that next level of development.
Signs of the Jump
He figured out how to translate some of those flashes he showed in the waning days of his rookie season into complete games of excellence, averaging 27.5 points through his opening pair of games on 60% from the field and 66.7% from 3-point distance. His jump shot came on as the 2024-25 season closed, and he's figured out how to turn his downhill drives into shots for himself and others.
It wasn't the Giannis Antetokounmpo-led Milwaukee Bucks who put the clamps on George, nor was it another promising young defender in the Dallas Mavericks' Cooper Flagg.
The Charlotte Hornets, of all teams, spoiled the Wizards' home opener with the sort of NBA-caliber ball pressure that the forward had yet to have to deal with, blitzing him into a quiet six-point finish that he'd eventually foul out of.
He still got his game off, racking up eight rebounds and notching five assists by continuing to make the correct pick-and-roll and live-ball driving reads in keeping the Wizards' offense chugging during his minutes, but it wasn't pretty. George couldn't seem to get free on any 3-point looks, missing on all four of his semi- to well-contested attempts.
George's Motivation to Learn From the Outing
His coaching staff, who's empowered George to take on the on-ball challenge, sounded encouraged by the lessons that he can take from challenging games like this.
"These are good things for Kyshawn," head coach Brian Keefe said following the loss. "He's learning how to face different coverages, different defenses, he was obviously the focal point of their attack tonight but I thought he handled it well when he was on the court."
He'll have to get used to being the name at the top of opposing teams' scouting reports, as the ascending point forward poses the most frightening scoring and playmaking combination of anyone on Washington's roster.
George's managing to remain involved despite his increased attention from Charlotte's assortment of wings was a positive sign for Wizards fans, and someone who's improved as much as he has through his first year with the organization is bound to take this lesson in stride. He'll still have the keys to the offense, and his team remains behind him along his developmental path.
Make sure you bookmark Washington Wizards on SI for the latest news, exclusive interviews, film breakdowns and so much more!