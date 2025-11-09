Wizards Emerging Star Shines Again in Latest Loss
After a semi-promising 1-1 start to the 2025-26 season, their usual spot at the rock bottom of the Eastern Conference appeared, to fans in D.C., to be newly and thankfully open. Now, just eight games later — eight losses, for Washington — the Washington Wizards have settled right back into the last spot in the East as the league's lowest team, setting themselves apart in all the wrong ways.
An Early Last-Ditch Effort
Their lone win of the season came on the road in the season's second game against the Dallas Mavericks; with that same team coming into town this past weekend, Washington was arguably up for another win and, to some hopeful extent, the beginning of a much-needed redemptive run before the current campaign is fully lost.
Despite the Wizards' ability to keep that match close, unlike most of their recent losses, they'd ultimately fall short in front of a surely exhausted home crowd, 111-105. Little to nothing went right for the home team — their record predicts as much — as they once more collapsed in the fourth quarter and allowed a late Dallas run to seal the deal. The only real positive for D.C., both in this defeat and on the season as a whole, is sophomore forward Alex Sarr.
Sarr, in addition to extending his league-leading streak of consecutive games with 2+ blocks to nine straight, posted yet another well-rounded statline whilst absorbing the majority of Washington's primary minutes in the paint.
Doing All That Can Be Done
With 17 points, six rebounds and five assists, Sarr spearheaded Washington's just-short efforts on both sides of the ball, collecting three blocks and two steals in addition to his commendable offensive output. For a Wizards roster devoid of any real overarching identity, tying their image to their main burgeoning star is about the only good the franchise is capable of at the moment.
Other players are contributing, certainly, but with veteran guard CJ McCollum's impact being almost completely dependent on how many of his high-volume shots fall and, inversely, rookie guard Tre Johnson hasn't found consistency in spite of his first-year flashes.
Fans, at even at this early interval, may soon have to part with their preseason vision of a turnaround season given the franchise's continued struggles under their current maligned banner. Even so, with Sarr manning the ship, hope is not yet lost on this regime finding their way in the far-future long run.
