Wizards' Bub Carrington Has Rediscovered His Groove

The Washington Wizards were on track to finish with the worst record that the NBA's ever seen through the first month or so, requiring 17 games to seize their second win of the season. It seemed like they may have placed too much responsibility in the hands of Washington's bevy of recently-drafted prospects, and though plenty Wizards were written off over that span, no one took more hits than Bub Carrington.

The confidence that he oozed as an up-and-coming rookie guard mere months prior seemed have vanished, with Carrington seeming more contact-averse than ever while spiraling into a total non-factor in a new off-ball role. Pulled from the starting lineup and relegated to a passive spot-up shooter, his sophomore slump was getting particularly nasty entering December.

But anyone who watched the decorated playmaking prospect just a season ago knew that his abilities as an outside shotmaker and a quietly-productive driver and kicker of the basketball hadn't simply evaporated.

Dec 18, 2025; San Antonio, Texas, USA; Washington Wizards guard Bub Carrington (7) drives past San Antonio Spurs guard Stephon Castle (5) during the second half at Frost Bank Center. Mandatory Credit: Scott Wachter-Imagn Images | Scott Wachter-Imagn Images

Injuries to back court teammates like Khris Middleton, Tre Johnson, Cam Whitmore and Corey Kispert opened up the possibility of a return to the starting lineup, and Carrington hasn't looked back since making that victorious return, now looking all the way back as a creative scorer with improved two-way play.

Welcoming Back On-Ball Bub

Carrington's averaged 17 points and 5.5 assists on 49.3% from the field and 42.9% from 3-point land in six games since rejoining the Wizards' other young stars.

His usage hasn't exactly skyrocketed, posting a 16.5% usage rate that doesn't deviate wildly from his season-long splits, but starting possessions as an actual ball-handler instead of an afterthought has done wonders in re-unlocking his impact. Taking the ball up the court or starting at the top of the key have helped him create better shots for himself, having dipped right back into his bag as a pull-up midrange artist while maintaining that improved 3-point touch.

Some players need rhythm to get going, and as the franchise previously learned with Jordan Poole before him, Carrington may just not be cut out to thrive in a microwave sixth-man role. And when he's producing such effective playmaking figures, further integrating him into the game plan may not be so bad.

Oct 30, 2024; Washington, District of Columbia, USA; Washington Wizards guard Bub Carrington (8) is restrained by Wizards guard Jordan Poole (13) after being hard fouled by Atlanta Hawks guard Garrison Mathews (not pictured) in the first half at Capital One Arena. Mandatory Credit: Geoff Burke-Imagn Images | Geoff Burke-Imagn Images

His on-ball prowess has allowed Kyshawn George to ease the load on his own plate and focus on scoring, which he's more than capable of doing of in this supercharged form. Other regular contributors like Alex Sarr and Bilal Coulibaly sure wouldn't say no to another passer, either.

But even looking past how helpful his return to form is for his teammates, let alone the franchise's direction, Carrington's bounceback still makes for a relief. Sophomore slumps are about as inevitable as sports tropes get, and credit goes to the Wizards for sticking with their former lottery pick and tuning out all of the outside chatter suggesting that they should give up on the guard prospect.

