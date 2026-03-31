Wizards G League Affiliate Makes Playoffs

Although the Washington Wizards are not making the playoffs, fans can still experience that rush of do-or-die games. The Capital City Go-Go, the G League affiliate of the Wizards, made the G League playoffs as the sixth seed. The playoffs, though, are about to start on March 31, and the Go-Go have the tools to go out and win the whole thing.

Go-Go Ready for Playoff Push

The Go-Go is a key part of the Wizards' developmental plan for young players. Many of the current guys on the squad have seen time with both the Wizards and Go-Go. Most notable is Will Riley, who is breaking out as one of the top players from his draft class.

Mar 25, 2026; Salt Lake City, Utah, USA; Washington Wizards forward Will Riley (27) shoots the ball before the game against the Utah Jazz at Delta Center. Mandatory Credit: Chris Nicoll-Imagn Images | Chris Nicoll-Imagn Images

Riley played only two games with the Go-Go, but he instantly dominated. He averaged 28 points on 44 percent shooting from the field. He would also bring in two steals a night, showing he has the potential to be good on defense.

The Go-Go also has the potential to have one of the best squads in the playoffs. They have multiple players on two-way contracts that can go in and instantly dominate in the G League postseason. Sharife Cooper, Julian Reese, and Leaky Black are all players getting some playing time with the Wizards. Still, they can go down to the G League and dominate, and potentially win it all.

Mar 3, 2026; Orlando, Florida, USA; Washington Wizards forward Julian Reese (15) against the Orlando Magic in the first half at Kia Center. Mandatory Credit: Russell Lansford-Imagn Images | Russell Lansford-Imagn Images

The Wizards do play, though, at the same time as the Go-Go, so they might not send their two-way players down for the playoffs. However, they might need to if they are serious about winning it all. Every game also counts: in the G League, each playoff game is a single-elimination, with the championship a best-of-three series. This means that if you lose before the championship, your season is done.

The G League playoffs could also show a glimpse of hope for fans. It is not the NBA playoffs, but it still has a playoff atmosphere where current Wizards players could be playing. With players like Cooper and Reese having strong showings to end the season, it would be the perfect development opportunity while giving the organization its best chance to win.

The Go-Go play on April 1 at 7:30 EST. The game will be in Cleveland against the Charge, who are the third seed in the East. The game will be tough to win, but if the Go-Go play their two-way players, the game will be theirs to lose.

Make sure you bookmark Washington Wizards on SI for the latest news, exclusive interviews, film breakdowns and so much more!