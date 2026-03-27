Wizards Final Stretch is Pivotal for Future of the Franchise

Some may glance at the Washington Wizards’ record and take it at face value, presuming that their 2025–26 season was a failure, purely based off of their subpar record. In a way, those people wouldn’t be wrong, as it’s never a great look for a franchise to have as unsuccessful of a stretch as the Wizards, but in reality, their record doesn’t tell the full story. Washington may not have the record to back it up, but one could very well come to the conclusion that this season was a success.

From trades that set their rebuild forward to young talent that took huge leaps in the right direction, the grass has never looked greener in the capital city. However, Washington could set itself back a huge step if they don’t properly execute down the stretch of this season.

The Wizards announced they are bringing back their fan-favorite cherry blossom alternate uniforms next season.



Washington is beginning a new era with Trae Young, Anthony Davis and their young core in style.pic.twitter.com/HEJUAtZlXk — Evan Sidery (@esidery) March 26, 2026

Tank Off

As of now, the Wizards currently hold the third-worst record in the NBA, meaning that if the season ended today they would be tied for the best odds at the first overall pick. However, only a few games separate them and the fifth-place Utah Jazz, meaning that every loss is crucial down the stretch of this season.

Washington has already begun to insulate their final stretch, throwing pretty much every one of its starters on the injury report to close the year, as to not draw suspicion to the losing ways. On top of that, the Wizards only play one other team that isn’t currently in the hunt for the playoffs to close the year, giving them a perfect opportunity to close the season out on a losing streak.

Mar 25, 2026; Salt Lake City, Utah, USA; Washington Wizards forward Juju Reese (15) shoots past Utah Jazz forward/center Oscar Tshiebwe (34) during the second quarter at Delta Center. Mandatory Credit: Chris Nicoll-Imagn Images | Chris Nicoll-Imagn Images

Why Tanking Matters

Whether you find it ethical or not, there is no doubt that tanking is a fundamental practice for teams in order to claim high-end talent. Although Washington is a relatively big market, it has still been difficult for them to attract free agents in recent years, making the draft and trades the only way to build a roster. The Wizards have already exploited the trade market, buying low on two All-Star players, leaving this year’s draft as the final step of the rebuild.

Mar 8, 2026; New Orleans, Louisiana, USA; Washington Wizards forward Anthony Davis (23) watches during the first half against the New Orleans Pelicans at Smoothie King Center. Mandatory Credit: Matthew Hinton-Imagn Images | Matthew Hinton-Imagn Images

Lucky for Washington, this year is the year to bottom out, as the 2026 draft is loaded with franchise-changing talent. Obviously, as with any lottery, the goal is the top reward, which in this year’s class is anywhere in the top four, but either way, as long as the Wizards play their cards right, they will be set up going forward.

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