Wizards' Sophomores Shine in Fifth Victory this Season
The Washington Wizards look like a different team since returning from their extended break due to the NBA In-Season Tournament.
Since coming back from their near-weeklong break, the Wiz Kids are two-and-two after picking up a gritty victory against the Memphis Grizzlies. Usually, these down-to-the-wire wins rely on the veterans, but it was the 2024 draft class that showed up big down the stretch.
The Wizards were trailing by 15 points at halftime, and it looked like this team was going to pick up another loss. Then, all of a sudden, this team flipped a switch, scoring 42 points in the third quarter. Every shot seemed to go in, and the team was playing smart on defense.
In close games, it's been CJ McCollum who steps up, but today he let the young cats handle the game late.
Wizards Sophomores Steal the Show
Kyshawn George is going to find himself in Los Angeles for All-Star festivities. He might not be on an All-Star team, but he will definitely be there for the Rising Stars game. He could also see himself in the three-point contest with his impressive shooting percentage this year. George was able to score 28 points on 10-of-16 shooting, along with tallying seven boards and assists.
George has proven he can take it to another level on the court. When he takes shots and feels confident, he will give the team at least 20 points. The 3-point shot is what he needs to keep using more of, though, going three-for-seven on the night, and now shooting 42.5% from distance on the season.
Alex Sarr, on the other hand, will be on an All-Star team in Los Angeles at this rate. The big man ended his night with 18 points on 50% shooting, while also bringing in 11 boards and coming away with a massive rejection. This was the leap Wizards fans and the organization wanted Sarr to take. He seems like a cornerstone piece of this rebuild, and silenced any questions left unanswered from his rookie season.
Finally, Bub Carrington also had a solid performance. Ever since the long break, Carrington has turned into a completely different player. In the win against the Grizzlies, Carrington came away with 14 points while also grabbing seven rebounds. The only downside to Carrington was his shooting, as he made only one of his five attempts from distance. This could be solved by a new shooting coach if the team decides to go down that route.
The second-year players have shown a glimpse of hope at the end of this dark tunnel of a rebuild. Now with their fifth win of the season, this team looks comfortable and confident. They may not be competing for any playoff aspirations, but the development is clearly there.
