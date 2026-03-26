Wizards Rookie Big Man Continues Dominance in Win vs. Jazz

The Washington Wizards narrowly avoid all-time franchise embarrassment, as their 133–110 victory over the Utah Jazz snapped their, at the time, tied-for-franchise-worst 16-game losing streak. Both teams came into this game with a lofty injury report — likely for tanking purposes — as a loss for either team meant a huge gain in the NBA “tank standings.” However, in the end, the Wizards proved to have the more capable and dynamic roster, securing the victory to avoid the franchise low.

Washington got a fairly well-rounded performance in the victory, as all but two players who hit the floor cracked double digits in scoring, with four eclipsing 15+ points. However, the standout performance of the night was from none other than rookie big man and DMV native Julian Reese.

Recent Dominance

Reese finished the night with an impressive stat line, posting 26 points and 17 rebounds on impressive 12–16 shooting. This isn’t the first time that the 22-year-old rookie has stuffed the stat sheet either, as in just his third NBA game he flirted with a 20-point, 20-rebound performance, showcasing that these high-output games may not be a fluke.

Julian Reese in win vs. Jazz:



26 PTS

17 REB

2 BLK

1 STL

12-16 FG



Only rookie with multiple games of 15+ PTS, 15+ REB this season. pic.twitter.com/zBGQgTC4o1 — Underdog NBA (@UnderdogNBA) March 26, 2026

Reese, much like his big sister Angel Reese, has an innate ability to rebound the ball on both ends of the floor, seemingly gravitating to the right spot in order to swallow up the ball. His game may be somewhat limited offensively and defensively, as his lack of elite shot creation and length limit his overall potential, but it’s undeniable that he does what he does at a high level.

Looking Ahead

It’s still difficult to imagine Reese being a part of Washington’s long-term plans, considering the fact that he is currently on a two-way, non-guaranteed contract and the Wizards’ already loaded young core. However, his recent performances are, at the very worst, making Washington’s front office heavily consider if he could be a part of the team moving forward.

Mar 16, 2026; Washington, District of Columbia, USA; Golden State Warriors forward Draymond Green (23) blocks out Washington Wizards forward Julian Reese (15) during the first half at Capital One Arena. Mandatory Credit: Brad Mills-Imagn Images | Brad Mills-Imagn Images

The Wizards have made moves like extending Tristan Vukcevic and trading for Anthony Davis that could lead one to believe that their frontcourt is set in stone, but things are always subject to change. It is well within the realm of possibility that Reese could re-sign with the team on a short-term deal, providing value in spot minutes when his number is called upon. With that said, his performance thus far with the Wizards has, at the very worst, given him another opportunity in the NBA, even if that chance may not be in D.C.

Make sure you bookmark Washington Wizards on SI for the latest news, exclusive interviews, film breakdowns and so much more!