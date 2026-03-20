Wizards' Tristan Vukcevic Embracing Post-Signing Relief

The Washington Wizards are still in the "consideration" phase regarding most of their soon-to-be extension-eligible prospects.

It's one of the most unavoidable financial logjams that any rebuild has to field; with up-and-comers like Bilal Coulibaly, Alex Sarr and Kyshawn George each whittling away at their rookie deals, it's time for Washington's front office to start preparing for the unsolvable math equation.

Luckily for them, this isn't an urgent matter just yet. Of the half-dozen former first-rounders whom the organization's opted to draft and develop over three years at the controls, only Coulibaly is due for a decision in the coming months.

Mar 14, 2026; Boston, Massachusetts, USA; Washington Wizards guard Bilal Coulibaly (0) drives to the basket against the Boston Celtics during the first half at the TD Garden. Mandatory Credit: Brian Fluharty-Imagn Images | Brian Fluharty-Imagn Images

Tristan Vukcevic wasn't the draft night darling that former classmate Coulibaly was, but that comes with an advantage on his part. As a second-round-caliber talent, he's been relegated to a tertiary standard of security, and the franchise, free from having to play the same waiting game with a player who's spent his Wizards tenure in-and-out of the G League, quietly signed him to several more years of D.C. hoops on a full-NBA deal that effectively works as an extension.

Such an indicator of faith in his production and trajectory have enabled the young seven-footer to play with more relief than ever before, as he himself said following a 21-point outburst against the Detroit Pistons earlier this week.

“I feel better, I feel more relaxed, I’m not rushing," he said. "Sometimes you lose focus on what you’ve actually gotta do, but since signing that I don’t think about that issue.”

A candid Tristan Vukcevic when I asked about any relief he feels since inking his first full nba contract:



“I feel better, I feel more relaxed, I’m not rushing…sometimes you lose focus on what you’ve actually gotta do, but since signing that I don’t think about that issue.” pic.twitter.com/byo1m5eAH3 — Henry J. Brown (@henryjbr_sports) March 20, 2026

Embracing His Game

The three-year, $9 million standard deal he agreed to last month isn't of the same caliber that Coulibaly or any of his lottery-picked compatriots should expect, but it's a lot more than the two-way deals he's spent the last three falls accepting. But with such an option limited to players within their first three seasons and holding prospects to 50 or fewer games, it was time to give Vukcevic more leeway as one of the men with actual stakes to look forward to in the spring.

He's thrived over the last two months, filling in for the oft-injured Sarr and the since-traded Marvin Bagley III as rare-stretch big option on a depleted Washington roster. With more touches have brought a spike in efficiency, as he's salvaged his once-dreadful shooting splits to average 52.9% from the field and 48.3% from behind the arc as a volume scorer over his past 14 outings.

Tristan Vukcevic 22 Points, 6 Threes, 7/9 FG full highlight vs Celtics I 25-26 NBA Season pic.twitter.com/gO4ZAu0tZl — Hoops Showtime (@HoopsShowtime12) March 15, 2026

Now that the reserves have taken over the rotational minutes that the regulars have vacated while rehabbing, he, along with a few other benchwarmers, are hunting for roles in next fall's fully-healthy group. And considering his one-of-one skillset in Washington's versatile locker room and continuity alongside other Wizards, he has a fair shot at getting his shots in whenever Sarr and Davis won't share the frontcourt.

Vukcevic will be more-or-less back on the hot seat by this time next year, when the Wizards will decide between his team option or a full extension, but he's clearly enjoying knowing where he stands in the organization in anticipating a summer without having to worry about what's next.

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