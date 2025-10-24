Wizards' Keys to Victory vs. Mavericks
For an 0-1 team that hasn't eclipsed 20 wins in either of their last two seasons, an odd calm still resides over the Washington Wizards franchise following their lopsided loss on the road to the Milwaukee Bucks to begin the season. Perhaps it has something to due with Bilal Coulibaly's injured absence in game one, causing the Wizards to miss a crucial starter against a forward-heavy Milwaukee team.
Or, and this seems more likely, it is owed to Washington's clear ability to score the ball at an above-average rate, especially compared to their own squads in previous years. Despite allowing 133 points to the home-team Bucks, the Wizards themselves, down a starter, still managed to put up 120 of their own.
Promise in Potential
For a team based almost entirely on their young core to compete against a franchise just a few years removed from an NBA Finals win on the merits of their scoring alone is about all a Wizards fan could ask for at this interval in their rebuilt development.
Next up, Washington is set to travel south to Dallas for a matchup with the equally winless Mavericks tonight. Their scoring prowess defines a few key aspects that could lead the Wizards to their first victory of the 2025 season.
In their own first game of the year, the Mavericks hosted the San Antonio Spurs in what became a brutal rout in front of their home crowd. Even given the unfortunate absence of Kyrie Irving, Dallas' eventual 125-92 loss said more about their own team than it did their down-the-road opponents.
Mainly, the Mavericks, as they currently stand, struggle to do the very thing that Washington seemingly doesn't have to worry about; that is, finding the bottom of the net.
If the Wizards can keep pace with their opening performance in this second go-around versus Dallas, barring an offensive breakout from the Mavericks, they'd appear to take a clear upper hand. The biggest differentiator beyond the basic idea of scoring points will be whether or not Washington can contend with Dallas' size.
Physicality in the Paint
If the Mavericks find any way to combat the Wizards' scoring, it'll likely be due to their oversized lineup and hearty brand of physicality. Two of their starters against San Antonio posted a double-double despite the loss - Anthony Davis and Cooper Flagg - and with the latter former-forward starting at point guard in an unusual commitment to a large lineup, it'll be tough for Washington to move mass on either end.
Then again, D.C. sophomore center Alex Sarr posted 11 rebounds of his own against the Bucks and, overall, Washington managed to haul in a hefty 56 rebound total, with 13 coming on the offensive end; both of those statistics eclipse that of Dallas' own, despite their size.
Ulitmately, it'll come down to whether or not Washington can continue their positive game script from their season-opening loss against a team that appears specifically susceptible to the Wizards' strengths. Evening the odds at 1-1 with a game two win would set a proper tone when the team comes back to D.C. this weekend for their home-opener.
Make sure you bookmark Washington Wizards on SI for the latest news, exclusive interviews, film breakdowns and so much more!