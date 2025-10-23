Wizards Future in Good Hands With Rookie Guard
On the objective surface, the Washington Wizards are 0-1 to start off the 2025-26 season. With a 13-point loss on the road to the Milwaukee Bucks under their belts, the red, white and blue have kicked their new campaign off in a manner that reflects the going rate of their previous two, sub-20 win seasons.
Light in the Loss
Yet, something - multiple things - about this current, updated team feel markedly different, even from the one that closed off last year 1-4 in their final five games. In addition to Washington managing to score a piercing 120 points in spite of starting forward Bilal Coulibaly's absence, the team enjoyed an immediate breakout performance from rookie guard Tre Johnson.
In 26 minutes in his NBA debut, Johnson notched 16 points on four made three pointers (at 50% from range) with five rebounds, two assists, one block and one steal, to boot. For the former, scoring statistic specifically, Johnson's point total was the most for a Wizards rookie in their first game in the league since 1992.
A loss is a loss any way you spin it, but for a Wizards team looking for any form of positivity at this point in their rebuild, Johnson's impressive first game is a good indicator that the team is moving in the right direction.
Young Man's Game
Alongside Johnson, the Wizards' main first-year option, Washington's array of similarly young talent performed fairly across the board in what felt like a precursor to the team's modernized overhaul.
Alex Sarr and Bub Carrington, D.C.'s two first round draft picks from 2024, scored 10 and 11 points respectively in their sophomore debuts. Sarr specifically nabbed 11 rebounds himself as well, logging a double-double in his first game back and proving to the Washington faithful that he still has yet to miss a beat.
Even Kyshawn George, a more recent addition to the team entering just his second season in the NBA, impressed mightily with 21 points, nine rebounds and four assists in an expanded role due to the aforementioned injury of Coulibaly.
The forward shot 50% from long range and, overall, 46.7% from the field. Whether or not he continues to start, if George can put those kind of numbers up on a regular basis, Washington's veteran pieces may not share the majority portion of the spotlight for long.
On the whole, the Wizards' young core, if they continue to develop with Sarr, Carrington and Johnson at the helm, may be among the best in the league when the dust ultimately settles.
