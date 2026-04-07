Wizards Post NCAA Tournament Mock Draft

Another rendition of a Washington Wizards mock draft is now upon us. Since the last one before the NCAA Tournament, many changes have been made. Some players have jumped up on big boards, while some have dropped considerably. This is not the only change, though, as the Wizards will likely have the worst record in the NBA.

This means the lowest they could fall in the draft is fifth overall. At the moment, due to their record, they are first overall in the draft. This mock draft is based on current placement, which means this assumes Washington is drafting first overall. Without further ado, here is the third rendition of the Wizards' 2026 mock draft.

First Overall: AJ Dybantsa (BYU, Forward)

Mar 18, 2026; Portland, OR, USA; BYU Cougars forward AJ Dybantsa (3) passes the ball during a practice session ahead of the first round of the men's 2026 NCAA Tournament at Moda Center. Mandatory Credit: Craig Strobeck-Imagn Images | Craig Strobeck-Imagn Images

Although Cameron Boozer and Darryn Peterson advanced further in March Madness, AJ Dybantsa is still the Wizards' first pick. He is likely the best player in the draft and the best fit for the Wizards among the top three prospects. Adding him to the squad is an instant game-changer, and it could help get the Wizards over the hump.

Dybantsa averaged 25.5 points on 51/33/75 shooting splits per game, along with 6.8 rebounds and 3.7 assists per game. Dybantsa is one of the best offensive players in the draft and the most athletic. He could stand to improve his playmaking, which can be addressed by building a better roster. His defense, though, is his biggest hole, but his length and size could help him at least add more deflections per game at the NBA level.

Overall, this should be a no-brainer pick for Will Dawkins and company. Dybantsa is the best player in the draft, and he is the best fit for the Wizards as well.

51st Overall: JT Toppin (Texas Tech, Forward)

Feb 14, 2026; Tucson, Arizona, USA; Texas Tech Red Raiders forward JT Toppin (15) dribbles the ball against the Arizona Wildcats during overtime at McKale Memorial Center. Mandatory Credit: Aryanna Frank-Imagn Images | Aryanna Frank-Imagn Images

JT Toppin had the potential to go late in the first round, as he is a physical specimen and rebounding specialist. Toppin, unfortunately, tore his ACL during the season, which has killed his draft stock. On the bright side, though, this means the Wizards will have a chance of taking him in the second round.

Toppin is a high flyer who is just as athletic as Dybantsa. In the BIG12, the athletic forward averaged 21.8 points and 10.8 rebounds per game. The best part is that Toppin is only 6'9", meaning that despite not being as tall as other players, he is still such a great rebounder. This is something that the Wizards will need off the bench.

This is also not where the Wizards may remain on the second day of the draft. If Dawkins really likes Toppin and wants him, expect a trade-up in the second round.

60th Overall: Zvonimir Ivisic (Illinois, Center)

Mar 21, 2026; Greenville, SC, USA; Illinois Fighting Illini center Zvonimir Ivisic (44) reacts in the first half during a second round game of the men's 2026 NCAA Tournament at Bon Secours Wellness Arena. Mandatory Credit: Bob Donnan-Imagn Images | Bob Donnan-Imagn Images

Zvonimir Ivisic is a big body center who is a great rim protector and would be a great value pick at the final pick in the draft. His season at Illinois was very successful, culminating in a trip to the Final Four. His play, though, was outshone by his lottery pick teammate Keaton Wagler.

Ivisic is not being drafted for his offense, as it lacks creativity. However, his size and defense are why the Wizards would take him. He averaged 1.9 blocks per game in 17.4 minutes of action coming off the bench. Per 36 minutes, this would be 4.1 blocks a night. That defense would be amazing off the bench and in the non-Alex Sarr and Anthony Davis minutes.

The most undervalued aspect of this pick is that it forces Tristan Vukcevic to develop his defense. This could spark a rivalry between the two, helping them develop and giving the Wizards a deep center rotation.

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