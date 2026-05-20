Three Archetypes for the Wizards to Scout in 2026 NBA Draft

All eyes are on the Washington Wizards as the 2026 NBA Draft slowly inches forth. The timer on their first overall pick will start ticking in a little over a month on June 23, and the talented batch of prospects awaiting their respective phone calls provide plenty of avenues for the longtime-underachievers to strengthen their young corps and competitive upside.

Finalizing a pick based solely off of fit within a preexisting context isn't the most popular scouting approach, especially considering how fluidly teams' needs change, but a group like the Wizards and the 17-65 record they're coming off of leave little doubt that improved options await their evaluators in the coming weeks. Even if the top-available draft headliner still leaves holes to be filled, lower-leverage second round assets may yet set the upcoming roster up for success.

The squad still has a ways to go before they've convinced anyone of many short-term expectations, and a few positional needs stick out as more necessary fixes than others.

1. Finding that Go-To Scorer

This need is all-but reserved for that top selection spot.

Previous lottery announcement tragedies have repeatedly robbed the Wizards from the right to control draft boards like they're set to do this summer, and while they've found ways to consolidate their positions with keen evaluations, their expansive corps is still missing that bona fide closer.

This may not look like the Wizards' most pressing desire with a comfortable, albeit unrelenting ball-handler in Trae Young set to resume his on-ball duties, but such a rare breed of creator who's well-rounded enough to earn a shot at being a team's franchise player must be scooped up whenever they're available.

Mar 7, 2026; Provo, Utah, USA; BYU Cougars forward AJ Dybantsa (3) speaks to broadcast crews after a win over the Texas Tech Red Raiders at Marriott Center. Mandatory Credit: Aaron Baker-Imagn Images | Aaron Baker-Imagn Images

Luckily for the Wizards, they picked a great draft cycle to finally cash in on solving that missing element.

Favored top prospect AJ Dybantsa combines the size, playmaking and in-between shotmaking that most of Washington's other pieces can only dream of deploying, while fellow scorer Darryn Peterson looks like a hand-in-glove fit in D.C. as a smooth combo guard who'd flourish alongside fellow defenders. As rare as this 1% archetype usually is to locate, intriguing star bets await Wizards fans in June.

2. Strengthening Backup Big Depth

The Wizards need not waste time fruitlessly trying to find the next Victor Wembanyama stopper with a lower lottery pick. They're already rostering a few leading candidates to at least make him work for his points and stops over the coming years in Alex Sarr and Anthony Davis, though locating another reliable reserve hand certainly couldn't hurt their cause.

Dec 18, 2025; San Antonio, Texas, USA; San Antonio Spurs forward Victor Wembanyama (1) drives against Washington Wizards forwards Alex Sarr (20) and Kyshawn George (18) during the second half at Frost Bank Center. Mandatory Credit: Scott Wachter-Imagn Images | Scott Wachter-Imagn Images

If the goal is to rebuild their identity through defense, a sentiment that several key figures throughout the organization have echoed amidst a shared interest to increase the Wizards' competition levels next season, they could use as much size as they can. Sarr is young without the positional strength that most five-men need to hold off the NBA's burliest finishers, and while Davis profiles as the ideal sturdy veteran to pick up the seven-footer's slack, he's not exactly known as an Iron Man.

Their depth options aren't nearly as acclaimed as the pair of statistically-dominant former top-two picks; Tristan Vukcevic has never been overly interested in defense, making a name for himself through his shot-happy approach, and Julian Reese has yet to prove himself as anything more than a rebounding specialist at the big-league level.

Role players don't need to enter the league as all-around contributors, especially at Washington's Day Two draft slots at Nos. 51 and 60. Washington's front office still has to wait to see who'll be available by the time they're back on the clock, but it isn't too early to start keeping eyes out for well-traveled collegiate paint-protectors and rim-runners like Felix Okpara, Izaiyah Nelson and Ugonna Onyenso.

In a system dictated by Young's playmaking gravity, mobile centers and rollers can look forward to regular rewards in the form of lob passes at the cup, and these bigs should know how to fit in.

Felix Okpara already showcased his versatility on both ends in different systems at the scrimmages. Some of his best flashes this season came as a rim protector, especially his transition chase-down blocks that really highlight his motor, effort, and energy. pic.twitter.com/vp0iwK2ucV — Raymon Li (@RaymonLiii) May 16, 2026

Some of these giants and cerebral stoppers lack the same age-based intrigue as Wizards prospects past, but Washington's goal to fill a niche based on the physicality that raw youngsters can't match calls for a twist from management's usual prioritized features.

3. Injecting Defense into the Backcourt

This category, much like that demand for a trusted big man to insert into Washington's rotation of the future, may also require free agency in sealing the opening, but another experienced NCAA veteran could easily slot in as yet another name to include in the Wizards' assortment of hand-picked helpers.

Young, Tre Johnson and Bub Carrington are among the most gifted floor-spacers, passers and highlight machines on Washington's roster, and given the assets required to trade for the 4x All-Star and draft the offensively-oriented guards, it's fair to assume they'll all get regular burn this fall. With that being said, that trio is noticeably lacking in defense, and while the lineup is filled to the gills in wings to clean up any perimeter-based messes, adding another backcourt-based deckhand is worth exploring.

Jan 22, 2026; Washington, District of Columbia, USA; Washington Wizards guard Tre Johnson (12) celebrates with guard Bub Carrington (7) during the second half against the Denver Nuggets at Capital One Arena. Mandatory Credit: Daniel Kucin Jr.-Imagn Images | Daniel Kucin Jr.-Imagn Images

Emanuel Sharpe is one name I'll keep an eye on in locating someone worthy of aiding the young Wizards from a composed, two way perspective. Alongside the 1.3 steals he's averaged over his past three seasons at Houston, he's serve as a breath of fresh air as an offensive release valve, having knocked down 38.1% of his 3-pointers on 6.3 nightly attempts over that span to go along with an 87% hit rate from the line.

By the same vein that Jamir Watkins earned his keep as a hyper-instinctive pass disruptor and clamp artist, other older collegiate performers have a chance to break into Washington's locker room by scaling down their workloads and meeting specific needs. And provided just how many accomplished, undersized guards slip through the fingertips of draft rooms every summer, this is the category in which the Wizards should have the easiest time locating proven and overlooked help in tracking down lingering two-way contract candidates.

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