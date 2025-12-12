Wizards Have Something Special with Will Riley

The Washington Wizards are in the early stages of a rebuild, but one of the brightest reasons for optimism is the presence of rookie guard Will Riley.

Selected in the first round of the 2025 NBA Draft, Riley brings a rare blend of size, skill, and potential that could make him a foundational piece for the franchise. At 6’9, Riley already boasts elite positional length, and in a recent interview, he revealed he’s still growing physically and dealing with the natural “growing pains” that come with it.

For a player who already moves fluidly and plays with advanced feel, the idea that he may not be done developing physically makes his long-term ceiling even more intriguing. While he already is a matchup nightmare for opposing teams and their defense, growing even taller really is going to make the rest of the league lose sleep as he has the skillset of a guard as he inches closer to being 6'10.

Will Riley says he’s currently 6-foot-10 (!) and could still be growing.



“I get growing pains every now and then, so I think I could still be growing.”



What Makes Will Riley Special

Riley’s two-way ability stands out immediately. He can score, handle, create, and defend multiple positions, traits that are increasingly valuable in the modern NBA. His combination of size and versatility has drawn comparisons to former Wizards forward Jared Jeffries. Like Jeffries, Riley possesses the defensive instincts to guard one through five, but he enters the league with a more polished and confident offensive game.

Whereas Jeffries made his mark primarily on the defensive end, Riley has the potential to become a legitimate two-way difference-maker. His shot creation flashes, slashing ability, and court vision already hint at a player who could become a reliable scoring option as his game matures.

What makes Riley even more valuable to Washington’s future is how seamlessly he could pair with fellow young talent Kyshawn George. George, another long, multifaceted wing, mirrors Riley’s skillset in many ways. Together, they give the Wizards a duo of interchangeable playmakers who can initiate offense, defend multiple positions, and adapt to any lineup configuration. In a league increasingly built around flexibility and positionless basketball, pairing Riley and George could give Washington one of the most dynamic young tandems in the Eastern Conference.

The Wizards should be patient and committed to developing Riley. His rare physical tools, growing offensive skillset, and defensive versatility make him a player worth investing in for years to come. If the organization nurtures his growth and builds around his strengths, Riley could emerge as a cornerstone of the franchise’s next competitive era. All signs suggest that Washington may truly have something special.

