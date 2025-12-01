Wizards Look to get Bounce Back Win vs. Bucks

The Washington Wizards open up their difficult December slate with a home matchup versus the 9–12 Milwaukee Bucks. Despite Milwaukee's record looking less than impressive, its poor start has been heavily skewed due to star player Giannis Antetokounmpo missing extended time.

The Bucks are obviously far more dynamic when Antetokounmpo plays, making them a much better team than their record suggests. Milwaukee guard Kevin Porter Jr. has also made a recent return from the injured list, adding yet another layer to the Bucks’ offense.

Best in the World?

Antetokounmpo is not only the Bucks’ best player when he is on the floor — he is also arguably the best player in the world. He has had yet another amazing start to the season, averaging 30.9 points, 10.9 rebounds, and 6.6 assists in just 30.7 minutes per game. He is a well-known force as a driver, clearing bodies out of the way with his strength and using his athletic ability and touch to finish with ease around the basket.

Antetokounmpo has also made strides as a playmaker over the course of his career, forcing defenses to guard him more honestly rather than completely collapsing on the Greek Freak.

Beyond his immense offensive value, Antetokounmpo is also one of the better defenders in the NBA. Much like his offensive skill set, he uses his freakish tools, traits, and instincts to cause constant havoc on the defensive end. Antetokounmpo has the ability to guard a variety of positions and do well in each spot, making him one of the easiest players to build a defense around in the NBA.

Emerging Stars

Coming into this season, the biggest question in Milwaukee was the uncertainty around who was going to play second fiddle to Antetokounmpo. Although it is still early in the season, it is fair to assume that Ryan Rollins and Kevin Porter Jr. will be sharing those duties. Rollins has been off to a Most Improved Player–caliber start, averaging 17.9 points, 4.1 rebounds, and 5.9 assists per game.

He has improved in every aspect of his game, making significant advancements as both a scorer and a playmaker. The Bucks have won multiple games because of Rollins’ prowess, pushing him near the top of opposing teams’ scouting reports.

Although Porter Jr. has played just two games this season — both incomplete due to injury — he has still proven himself to be one of the more dynamic players the Bucks have. Porter Jr.’s playmaking ability out of the pick-and-roll allows Milwaukee to have a much more free-flowing offense in the half court. He is also a dynamic creator out of isolation, giving relief to Antetokounmpo and Rollins when necessary.

Role Player Galore

The rest of Milwaukee's roster consists of a variety of role players who are on the team to thrive in certain situations. AJ Green and Kyle Kuzma add wing depth, providing unique skill sets that complement the higher-usage players. Green is a lights-out shooter, cashing in 49.3% of his threes this season on 6.8 attempts per game. Kuzma, on the other hand, has fallen into more of a defensive role this season, picking up the assignment of opposing teams’ best players.

Myles Turner and Bobby Portis make up the frontcourt for the Bucks, playing very similar roles to one another despite having different skill sets. Turner is a pick-and-pop big who weaponizes his size and shooting touch to be a threat offensively. Portis is more of a shot creator on offense, playing out of the high and low post and hunting his shots.

The Bucks stack up as a much better team than their record displays. Washington is entering this game with the worst record in the NBA, and to make matters worse, they will be without Corey Kispert, Tre Johnson, and possibly Alex Sarr. The Wizards will need another all-around team performance in order to pull off the upset victory, but they have proven the ability to beat teams of Milwaukee's caliber this season.

