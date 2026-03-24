Wizards GM Praises Bilal Coulibaly's Development

Bilal Coulibaly’s tenure with the Washington Wizards has been riddled with ups and downs. He’s done everything from showcasing the fascinating skillset that made him so highly regarded as a prospect, to riding cold stretches that make fans question his future with the organization.

However, a recent emergence from the 21-year-old forward has re-instilled confidence in the organization that he could be here for the long run.

In the 16 games Coulibaly has appeared in since the All-Star break, he has found his rhythm offensively. The 6-foot-7 forward has been stellar as a tertiary option, posting averages of 14.4 points, 4.4 rebounds, 2.9 assists, 1.1 steals and 1.1 blocks a game on solid shooting splits of 45.7% from the field and 41.2% from three.

Bilal Coulibaly tonight:



21 PTS

8 REB

4 AST

7-10 FG

2-2 3PT (!)



Another efficient offensive night for Coulibaly 📈 pic.twitter.com/mPJE6RqM23 — Greg Finberg (@GregFinberg) March 17, 2026

Coulibaly’s stellar play hasn’t gone without notice either, as Wizards general manager Will Dawkins alluded to his improvement on a recent appearance he made on “The Sports Junkies” podcast.

“The ball’s in his hands, the opportunity is there, and he’s healthy and has a rhythm going right now,” Dawkins said. “We’re excited for him and want him to keep it going.”

One of the great sayings to remember when trying to evaluate developmental trajectories of players is that development is never linear. Every single player will go through ups and downs before they reach their true potential, and sometimes all it takes for them to reach it is the people around them having confidence in them.

Luckily for Coulibaly, his organization never gave up on him, always remaining confident in him through the midst of his rocky first few years.

“We knew he was going to be the player he has become, and he’s going to continue to work and has stuff he needs to continue to work on,” Dawkins said. “We knew that it was going to be a process with him, and that it was going to take some time, and we are happy that it’s paying off right now.”

Mar 16, 2026; Washington, District of Columbia, USA; Washington Wizards guard Bilal Coulibaly (0) shoots over Golden State Warriors guard De'anthony Melton (8) during the first half at Capital One Arena. Mandatory Credit: Brad Mills-Imagn Images | Brad Mills-Imagn Images

Confidence has always been key for Coulibaly — the talent has never been the question. Washington knew that they weren’t drafting the Frenchman to be an impact player right away, but rather a guy who could flourish and develop in the system before he was expected to make a winning impact.

Coulibaly still has a long journey ahead in regards to his development, as it appears as if the Wizards are as ready as ever to make a real playoff push. However, if his recent offensive explosion is indicative of the player he has become, then Coulibaly is more than solidified in the future plans in D.C.

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