Wizards 2025-26 Player Grades: Jamir Watkins

Not every Washington Wizards rookie is handed instant expectations from the team's fan base. Someone like Jamir Watkins had to settle for smaller wins, a cost of his having to wait an extra day to hear his name called by NBA Deputy Commissioner Mark Tatum, but he can reflect on a debut season well-asserted.

He wasn't just a wise use of a second-round asset; Watkins has worked his way into the Wizards' near-future with pure hard work, a subtler developmental story to add to Washington's supply of self-made prospects. Wizards On SI reporters Bryson Akins and Henry J. Brown went back and forth on how to analyze the wing's knack for raising through the franchise's ranks.

"For where Jamir Watkins was drafted, along with expectations heading into the season, he was the second-biggest surprise on this team. Of course, the biggest surprise was Will Riley, but Watkins is an easy second place. Starting off on a two-way contract as a rookie, the guard fought his way into getting a standard deal with the Washington Wizards. Every dollar of that contract was earned.

"Watkins is a defensive-minded player who will generate points on defense. His presence in the passing lanes and his overwhelming intensity generate a good number of turnovers. This would often lead to easy buckets for the Wizards on the other end. For a rookie, Watkins was arguably a top-three defender on the team. There is nothing else he can learn or work on with his defense."

Mar 30, 2026; Los Angeles, California, USA; Los Angeles Lakers guard Bronny James (9) is defended by Washington Wizards guard Jamir Watkins (5) as he drives to the basket in the second half at Crypto.com Arena. Mandatory Credit: Jayne Kamin-Oncea-Imagn Images | Jayne Kamin-Oncea-Imagn Images

"Offense, though, is where he struggles. His three-point shot and finishing need some work. He is so strong that driving to the rim and finishing should be a strong suit. He could also go down the path of a Luguentz Dort, becoming a respectable three-point shooter.

"The possibilities are endless with Watkins, whose only enemy at the moment is Father Time, as the rookie is 24 years old." - Bryson Akins

Bryson's Grade: B

"Watkins was near the top of my list of players to watch entering the season following his NBA Summer League block party, and he ended up testing Washington's management much more than your average second-rounder.

"This front office had zero experience with a player like Watkins since over three draft cycles, someone with a can't-miss defensive skillset who lacked the raw youth that Wizards scouts have been known to prioritize. The longtime college veteran was never going to be supplied with the same smooth ramp to rotational trust as Riley, let alone a star bet like Tre Johnson, but he didn't let that stop him in winning over Washington-area viewers with his hustle."

Apr 10, 2026; Washington, District of Columbia, USA; Washington Wizards guard Jamir Watkins (5) shoots the ball against the Miami Heat in the second half at Capital One Arena. Mandatory Credit: Geoff Burke-Imagn Images | Geoff Burke-Imagn Images

"Yeah, calling his jumper a "'work in progress' may be putting it lightly. Players drafted after a half-decade of collegiate ball aren't often taken in for their developmental upside, and Watkins' release didn't exactly force many desperate closeouts. 29.7% from 3-point distance on a diet of dare-threes can help explain why he slipped to the 43rd overall pick.

"This gaping hole in Watkins' game makes it that much easier to approach his offseason, especially now that he's built up some in-house goodwill in the form of a big-league contract. It's clear that he'll need to respectfully space the floor at a near-league average level to rise into a regular come playoff time, but it's still not as if his game will live and die by the three-ball.

Wizards rookie Jamir Watkins working out with legendary shooting trainer Chris Brickley



"Showed the league he's there to stay!" 🔥 pic.twitter.com/dEtcVdEOAn — WizardsMuse (@WizardsMuse1) April 29, 2026

"He's a physical scorer near the rim, a much-needed quantity among all of Washington's slight youngsters. A comfortable occasional ball-handler from his time split between VCU and Florida St., Watkins' variability between positions as a firm wing offers additional versatility to an increasingly-crowded Wizards depth chart, and his confidence only grew more visible with time.

"Nowhere were his aggression and instincts more on display than on defense, though, and that skill alone has won him credit as one of this season's big winners. Even on a team with perimeter stoppers like Bilal Coulibaly, Kyshawn George and Justin Champagnie, Watkins was special, and that's potential worth exploring." - Henry J. Brown

Henry's Grade: A-

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