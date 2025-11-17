When Will the Wizards Win Again?

The Washington Wizards have once again lost in demoralizing fashion. This time at the hands of a fellow one-win (now two) team in the Brooklyn Nets.

Not only did Washington lose to Brooklyn, but they were dominated, losing 106-129. This was supposed to be a get-right game for the Wizards, allowing them an opportunity to get a home win amidst all their recent losing streak.

This loss, coupled with the Wizards' consistent struggles throughout the course of the year, has raised a question: Will the Wizards win another game?

This argument is, of course, far-fetched, as there is no way that an NBA team can play an 82-game schedule without sneaking out multiple wins. This argument is especially silly considering the fact that the Wizards are as talented as they are, having players like Alex Sarr, Kyshawn George and CJ McCollum who have proven to have the ability to play at a near All-Star level. Despite that, the Wizards have yet to instill the hope of future wins into their fans, forcing change to be imminent.

Changes Have to Be Made

The continuous talk of change in Washington stems beyond the on-court personnel. It's no secret that Washington has been dealt a roster that isn't capable of competing at a high level, but this level of bad is downright embarrassing. The front office and coaching staff in Washington have put themselves in a position where they are forced to turn a somewhat positive light on this season if they wish to keep their jobs.

What that change is exactly is far from clear, but there are a few paths that they can take. The easiest change is a mix up of their rotation. Many fans have become increasingly disappointed with the allocation of minutes and touches, specifically to the younger talent in D.C. because Washington isn't winning games the way they are. Why not give some opportunity to younger guys in hopes of turning things around?

The Wizards could look to make trades, but because it is so early in the season, no real trade market has opened up for any valuable players.

A Brief Look Ahead

An even bigger scare than the Wizards' start to this season is the inevitable future, as Washington faces a gauntlet of sorts in their upcoming games. Following their loss to the Nets, the Wizards are faced with a three-game road stretch, followed by a home match versus the red-hot Hawks. Washington follows that game with a very winnable game versus the fellow one-win Pacers, before going on a four-game stretch versus teams with a record of .500 or better.

More than likely, the Wizards will find a way to win a game or two amidst that stretch, building some kind of momentum that they can salvage over the rest of the season. However, Washington will likely enter every game it plays for the foreseeable future as an underdog, continuing to add insult to injury. The Wizards by no means have to completely overhaul the system right now, but changes will have to be made if they wish not to break the all-time single-season loss record of 73.

