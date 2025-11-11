Wizards Guard Hitting Sophomore Slump

The Washington Wizards 1-10 start to the 2025-26 season has brought plenty of ups-and-downs for nearly every player on the roster. Some players came out of the gate cold and recently found their footing. Others have shown consistent flashes throughout the year.

Then there is Kyshawn George, who came out of the gates looking like the future of the organization, but in recent games has seemingly taken a step back. George is by no means a lost cause, but he does have a few kinks that he has to work out.

Foul Trouble

Through 10 games this season, George is averaging a league high 4.7 fouls per game — .6 higher than second place Wendell Carter Jr. George has fouled out in two of games, and has only one game this season where he has recorded under four. Because Goerge is consistently in foul trouble, he is oftentimes forced to sit out for stretches of games, throwing off his offensive rhythm.

Fixing this issue isn't as straightforward as some may assume. Washington needs George to be a consistent presence if they wish to win games, forcing him to pick up opposing teams best players. George has been tasked with guarding everyone from Donovan Mitchell to Giannis Antetokounmpo this season, holding his own in the process.

The biggest thing George has to work on at the moment is not picking up cheap fouls. Great players at the highest level are going to be able to contort their bodies and draw fouls no matter the situation. However, if George wishes to nip his foul problem in the bud, he will have to stop reaching and jumping at ill-advised times, in order to not bail offenses out.

Consistently Asserting Himself

One of George's biggest flaws that fans have picked up on is his inconsistent willingness to assert himself into the flow of offense. Although George provides a consistent presence when he is on the floor, he will go through stretches of games where he isn't looking to initiate. Whether that is predicated on coaching or him is yet to be known, but either way you cut it, it's a problem that needs to be fixed.

There are a few ways George can go about solving this problem. One, and the easiest being, to demand more touches and shots. When he is on the floor, George should simply hunt the ball. The Wizards lack any true point guards and have gifted the entire roster with a chance to assert themselves in that role. Although there are times where George has done so — thriving in his limited chances — those reps have become increasingly few and far between. When Bub Carrington was demoted to the second unit, many assumed George would fill his shoes, asserting himself as the team's point guard.

However, in that time frame CJ McCollum has stepped up, playing great in the process. Washington doesn't need George to be a Luka Doncic level of shot creator, but asserting himself more will benefit everyone.

