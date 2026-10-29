Wizards 2027 Mock Draft 1.0: Way to Early Edition

Question for everyone: is it ever too early to do a mock draft? If you answered yes, you are wrong; it is never too early to do one. The Washington Wizards are a team that always looks to hit on the margins during the draft while finding their next key role player.

While the 2027 NBA Draft isn't as stacked as the 2026 version, it is still a class that can give the Wizards great depth going forward. Here is the first edition of many 2027 mock drafts for the Wizards.

All picks are done via the Tankathon lottery system.

16th Overall: Tounde Yessoufou (St. John's, Wing)

Oct 25, 2026; New York, NY, USA; St. John's Red Storm guard Tounde Yessoufou (24) gestures after making a three point shot in the first half against the Texas Longhorns at Madison Square Garden. Mandatory Credit: Wendell Cruz-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

In this simulation, the Wizards get zero help from their little-known luck. They stay at 16th overall and select St. John's wing man Tounde Yessoufou.

Last season, Yessoufou became a standout player on the Baylor Bears. He nearly averaged 20 points a night and was a driving threat. He had the opportunity to get drafted in 2026. Still, he opted to transfer to the Red Storm and make the same impact early as he would in his rookie season.

Now Yessoufou does have some areas he struggles with. He isn't projected to be a good three-point shooter at the NBA level, and his defense hasn't shown any signs of being league average. Still, his physical tools make him stand out, and it is worth taking a chance on him at 16th and seeing if he becomes a key rotation player after a few seasons.

34th Overall: Alijah Arenas (Guard, USC)

Jan 21, 2026; Los Angeles, California, USA; Southern California Trojans guard Alijah Arenas (0) gestures after scoring his first collegiate points against the Northwestern Wildcats in the first half at Galen Center. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

This feels more like a legacy pick. Alijah Arenas is the son of former Wizards star Gilbert Arenas. Still, that doesn't mean he isn't a good player.

Arenas could see himself jumping into the last pick of the first round, but in this scenario he stays in his range and gets drafted by his dad's former team. The signs are there: he can be a combo guard, and maybe even a backup point guard. He is extremely raw, though, and would need a ton of time in the G League to develop.

48th Overall: Flory Bidunga (Louisville, Center)

Louisville Cardinals forward Flory Bidunga (40) smiles after a play against Kansas Jayhawks during the exhibition game inside Allen Fieldhouse in Lawrence, Kansas on Oct. 21, 2026. | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

While the simulation had the Wizards with 37th and 39th overall, it made no sense for them to keep both and put two players on two-way contracts. Instead, we have them trade both to the Atlanta Hawks, move down to 48, and select Flory Bidunga.

Bidunga is a defensive-minded center the Wizards could develop. In the future, center depth will be an issue for them. Bidunga has size and is one of college basketball's best shot blockers. Taking a chance on him is very worthwhile, especially if it gives the team much-needed size and center depth.

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