It was ugly, but in the NBA you take a win any way you can. The Washington Wizards wrapped up their quick road trip in the Windy City, facing the Chicago Bulls. This one had extra juice, as it was the third game of NBA Cup action.

While it had all the makings of a loss, the Wizards got lucky to play one of the worst teams in the league. There were a ton of negatives to take away, but in a win, there are always guys that dominated. Here are the studs and duds from this NBA Cup dub.

Stud: Brian Keefe

Nov 20, 2026; Chicago, Illinois, USA; Washington Wizards head coach Brian Keefe gestures to his team against the Chicago Bulls during the first half at United Center. Mandatory Credit: David Banks-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Give credit when it is due; Brian Keefe coached this game very well. He kept rotations short, didn't give struggling players extensive minutes, and made some big-time adjustments. This is what everyone was waiting on, and it could have cooled down his seat some.

The biggest change, though, was how he used Trae Young. In this one, he moved Young to play more off-ball and let AJ Dybantsa and Kyshawn George run the offense. It worked very well and made him more effective on offense. In fact, Young led the team in plus-minus at a positive 23. This is mainly thanks to the coaching change Keefe made.

Dud: The Entire Bench

While the majority of the starters balled out, the bench looked like they had the life drained from them. While they did fine in some areas, overall the bench was a big reason this game stayed so close. No one was effective on the offensive end.

The Wizards bench only put up 12 points. Buddy Hield alone scored 15 points off the Bulls bench. Tre Jones matched the Wizards' total with 12 points coming off the bench. As a matter of fact, the Bulls bench outscored the Wizards bench 47-12. That is not going to win them any games against even the mid-level teams in the league.

Stud: AJ Dybantsa

The fact that people ever doubted Dybantsa should have been the first pick is crazy. This game proved exactly why those thoughts should never exist, as this kid is the future face of the NBA. Forget Victor Wembanyama, Cooper Flagg, and any other young guy; Dybantsa is the face of the league in three years.

AJ Dybantsa is the 3rd youngest forward ever to record back-to-back 20/10 games.



Only LeBron & Flagg were younger. pic.twitter.com/IBeshLLU8L — Real App (@realapp) November 21, 2026

This kid is special despite having flaws in his game. He scored 20 points while recording his second-straight double-double with 10 boards. He also had six assists and two steals. What was most impressive were his two long-distance makes. Once he adds a reliable three-ball to his arsenal, the kid will turn into a walking 30-point-a-night player.

Dud: Alex Sarr

This isn't to say Alex Sarr didn't have any impact, but it just felt like he was floating. Did not do anything to stand out on offense or on the boards. This is just not what anyone expected after last season.

The main issue, though, is the lack of rebounding. The Wizards can live with him getting three boards a game. That is not great for a big, but you can still win thanks to the size and rebounding ability of the forwards and wings on this squad. Just three rebounds, though, isn't enough and is honestly disappointing. If Sarr crashed the glass more and limited those offensive rebounds, then all of a sudden this game could have been a blowout win.

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