Wizards GM Sets Goals Ahead of Watershed 2026-27 Season

The Washington Wizards aren't only angling toward a higher level of contending because they've spent long enough bottoming out for draft capital, or because they're "supposed to" according to tightened league-wide tanking restrictions. They've topped a deep prospect pool off with recently-acquired hired guns capable of raising the squad's win totals while nurturing the corps' growth- just the experienced mentors to usher in a fresh era of Wizards hoops.

Washington's front office can see that their combination of needy stars and still-developing pieces may need more time to coalesce than however long excited fans may be willing to wait, though, with team General Manager Will Dawkins insisting that he's set on taking the next phase of the Wizards' build slowly- despite the impatient accusations he's been hit with following some of his bigger trade swings.

Jan 9, 2026; Washington, District of Columbia, USA; Washington Wizards general manager Will Dawkins (L) introduces newly acquired Wizards guard Trae Young (R) at a press conference prior to the Wizards' game against the New Orleans Pelicans at Capital One Arena. Mandatory Credit: Geoff Burke-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

The GM spent his first preseason media availability laying out his expectations for the upcoming roster and development hub he's helped construct, having set his sights above simple win counts.

Areas for Immediate On-Court Improvement

Anyone doubting the Wizards' ability to leap from the Eastern Conference's depths into a playoff contender will first point to all of the statistical categories in which the group backed up their 17-65 2025-26 record, of which there were many.

Their league-low 121.5 defensive rating and 29th-ranked 109.7 offensive came together for a -11.8 net rating swing last season- nearly a full bucket behind the next-closest loser. Those lineups, frequently missing their most intriguing veterans and up-and-comers, suffered on the glass, fouled everyone and struggled to put the ball in the hoop like few others.

Jan 22, 2026; Washington, District of Columbia, USA; Washington Wizards guard Tre Johnson (12) celebrates with guard Bub Carrington (7) during the second half against the Denver Nuggets at Capital One Arena. Mandatory Credit: Daniel Kucin Jr.-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Dawkins, for one, has seen enough of the poor on-court habits, and threw out a few glaring shifts he'll need to see in order for his fledgeling vision to start looking like a nightly force.

"Offensively, I would say my expectation for the team is to continue to play fast," he told media. "I want us to share the ball, and I want us to use the multiple decision makers that we have. Defensively, I expect us to be better. Like we're going to be a defensive-minded team. We're going to be disruptive. We're going to be better at the rim, and we're going to be better on blocks. That's the goal for us, to to let people know on a night-to-night basis that we're here to play defense, and we think we have the personnel in the locker room to do so."

Aside from the differing timelines, the GM's goals make for a tough endeavor given the sheer amount of key pieces who struggle with leaving a consistent two-way impact. For every Anthony Davis or Alex Sarr capable of swatting shots and jamming dunks, there'll be a Trae Young or Tre Johnson who need all of the help defenders at Washington's disposal. Galvanizing around such an identity on the fly isn't impossible, but head coach Brian Keefe will need all of the buy-in he can get.

That's where the Wizards' youth and depth will come into focus. Keefe has seven recent first-round draftees at his disposal, and according to Dawkins, their hunger over this past summer was palpable. They're seeing the mysteries surrounding the group's lineup and future as opportunities, with the energy and optimism most-closely associated with their youth expected to be wielded as a weapon.

Will Dawkins praises the evolution of Kyshawn George as what he calls the “Leader of the Sleeping Bag Crew.”



“He's gotten bigger, stronger, more consistent... Ky's the versatile wing a lot of teams are looking for because he plays both ends of the floor, can play with the ball,… pic.twitter.com/aOuVOG1Vaa — SleeperWizards (@SleeperWizards) September 24, 2026

Long-Term Aspirations Worth Including

As interested as the Wizards are in finally escaping the conference's dingy basement sooner rather than later, Dawkins was insistent that the youth movement remains the franchise's long-term focus.

Even the seasoned professionals who've passed through Washington's ranks over recent seasons have noted how development-friendly the welcoming, well-run Wizards are. Even during their darkest regular season days, their staff was sure to highlight the stepping stones that went beyond simple one-off game results.

"No matter the season, our first goal is always going to be make sure that we continue to develop the entire roster," Dawkins confirmed. "Always going to be goal number one. Whenever a player enters, we want them to leave better because they were here. Secondly, we want to increase the moments of competitive basketball that we play in, and be in more competitive situations. And third, we want to take meaningful strides as an organization towards building towards sustained success.

"What does that look like? It definitely won't be linear. That's that's not our expectation. We know it won't happen overnight, but we'll chip away as we've done in previous seasons."

Mar 8, 2026; New Orleans, Louisiana, USA; Washington Wizards guard Trae Young (3) celebrates with guard Tre Johnson (12) during the first half against the New Orleans Pelicans at Smoothie King Center. Mandatory Credit: Matthew Hinton-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

That patience has remained a staple in Dawkins' words, and he certainly tested the fan base's stomach for rebuilding over a three-year stretch in which his rosters totaled a mere 50 regular season victories. Luckily for the fans, that's not going anywhere; he understands that in order for the Wizards to make it as the long-term contender he's envisioned, they'll need to start sprouting from those winning seeds he's planted. The focus on stacking daily wins must remain an in-house priority, as should that refusal to leave a prospect or contributor behind on the road to cultivating conventionally-attractive basketball.

Dawkins was noncommittal to reveal any numerical win thresholds he's looking to cross because, as he clarified, the path from draft lottery regulars into highly-competitive championship challengers is a winding one. With his consistent ambitions, they may very well reach such objectives on their own clock.

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