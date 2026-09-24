Wizards General Manager Will Dawkins Gives Injury Updates Ahead of Training Camp

Will Dawkins recently spoke to the media before opening training camp next week for the Washington Wizards. It was the first time he has spoken to the media since Las Vegas, during Trae Young's press conference after he signed his new contract. Notably, Alex Sarr was present at that press conference in Las Vegas in a boot. Now we have some big injury updates for him and Jamir Watkins.

Alex Sarr Update

Mar 14, 2026; Boston, Massachusetts, USA; Washington Wizards center Alex Sarr (20) attempts a basket against the Boston Celtics during the first half at the TD Garden. Mandatory Credit: Brian Fluharty-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

During his preseason presser, Dawkins gave a big update on the French big who broke his foot during the offseason. He said Sarr will be a partial participant at the start of training camp. This lines up perfectly with the original timeframe of his initial injury when Wizards on SI first reported it.

The biggest update is that the team expects Sarr to be available for the first game of the season. This is a huge update, as one concern was that Sarr would miss the first few weeks of the season. Now those worries seem to be at rest.

Speaking just now at his pre-training camp news conference, Wizards GM Will Dawkins said Alex Sarr will be a "partial participant" to begin camp but should be ready for the start of the regular season. Sarr broke his foot during an offseason workout and underwent surgery in… — Josh Robbins (@JoshuaBRobbins) September 24, 2026

Sarr is going to be the key to the Wizards' defense this season. He was second in blocks per game last season at two a night. Only Victor Wembanyama of the San Antonio Spurs was ahead of him. He was one of two players in the league to average two blocks a night. He also had a block percentage of 6.4. This is considered elite, as the league average is around two percent.

His offense also improved last season, as he became more efficient and less turnover-prone. Now with Trae Young running the pick-and-roll with him, his efficiency should go up even more. A healthy season from Sarr is key to a successful season for the Wizards.

Jamir Watkins Update

Apr 5, 2026; Brooklyn, New York, USA; Washington Wizards guard Jamir Watkins (5) reacts after making a three point basket during the second half against the Brooklyn Nets at Barclays Center. Mandatory Credit: Vincent Carchietta-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Now for some more grim news. Watkins suffered an ACL tear back in his first game of Summer League. There is no major update at the moment, and Dawkins said that an update will be provided next calendar year. This means he is most likely out for the entire season.

He also mentioned that Watkins is already hitting the ground running in his recovery, which is a good sign. Maybe he comes back sooner than expected. Watkins was a really good addition for the perimeter defense last season. He averaged 1.1 steals a game and had a 2.5 steal percentage. This is right at that above-average level, with him creeping into the elite category.

Other Updates

There were no other injuries to report. Dawkins said everyone else is healthy and ready for training camp, which starts very soon.

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