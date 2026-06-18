Wizards Guard Trae Young Set to Decline Player Option

We finally have a decision from Trae Young on what his plans are for the Washington Wizards. It was recently reported that the star guard is declining his player option to enter free agency, per Marc Spears of ESPN. This means every team has free range to sign the former All-Star on June 22nd. However, Washington remains the frontrunner after other news regarding Young came out.

Wizards star Trae Young plans to decline his $48.97 million player option for the 2026–27 season to become a FA on Monday, sources. Washington remains the front runner for the four-time NBA All-Star as he loves the team and DC, but he still expects multiple team max interest. pic.twitter.com/a3ONGQgVJK — Marc J. Spears (@MarcJSpears) June 18, 2026

Young Wants to Stay in Washington

It was also announced by Michael Scotto of HoopsHype hours before Young declined his option that the guard wants to stay in Washington long term. Scotto stated, "Young hopes to remain a Wizard for a long time. While Young has a $48.97 million player option for the 2026-27 season, the four-time All-Star and the Wizards can come together on a new deal, which is the ultimate expectation within league circles."

Per @MikeAScotto today regarding Trae Young: "Young hopes to remain a Wizard for a long time. While Young has a $48.97 million player option for the 2026-27 season, the four-time All-Star and the Wizards can come together on a new deal, which is the ultimate expectation within… — Bryson Akins (@BrysonAkinsNBA) June 17, 2026

Young wants to be a Wizard for a while, but now the stressful part comes into play: are there any teams that want him more? With him now a free agent this summer, he is among the top players to be signed, which should draw suitors. Some teams with the space to pursue Young are the Miami Heat, Brooklyn Nets, and Dallas Mavericks.

There are currently no reports indicating which teams will be or are interested in signing him, but it is safe to assume that the Heat will be in the mix. It was already reported that Pat Riley and company will trade for Young if they cannot land Giannis Antetokounmpo. Now with a trade no longer possible, the Heat may try to sign Young instead.

This situation is unlikely, as the Wizards will have more cap space to offer a larger deal than Miami. The Heat will also be so fixated on signing Antetokounmpo that, by the time they make a decision on that front, Young will already have signed with the Wizards. Other teams do not necessarily require a point guard, such as the Los Angeles Lakers, Detroit Pistons, and San Antonio Spurs.

Mar 8, 2026; New Orleans, Louisiana, USA; Washington Wizards guard Trae Young (3) reacts after a three-point basket against the New Orleans Pelicans during the first half at Smoothie King Center. Mandatory Credit: Matthew Hinton-Imagn Images | Matthew Hinton-Imagn Images

Teams that could use a veteran point guard, like the Nets, can also be in the mix. With that being said, it seems highly unlikely that Young would leave a promising team in Washington to join a cluster of unknown prospects with no set floor or ceiling in Brooklyn. The Nets' future is just so clouded and unknown that it almost feels like a gamble to go there. In Washington, Young at least has a base of Alex Sarr, Kyshawn George, and the incoming first overall pick.

Even though Young is now a free agent, it should be widely expected he stays in Washington. The deal is expected to be for three years and $120 million. It will also be interesting to see if it is a descending deal with upcoming extensions for the 2023 and 2024 draft picks.

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