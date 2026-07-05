Wizards Hiring Patrick Ewing to Coaching Staff

Coaching staffs are the deciding factor between a team that can make the playoffs and one that can win the whole thing. It does not just boil down to who the head coach is, but the entire staff. To be successful, you need a good developmental system with coaches, shooting coaches, defensive coaches, position-specific coaches, and player-specific coaches. They all play key parts in forming a contender and a team to win it all. The Washington Wizards realize this and are making moves to bolster the staff.

Wizards Hiring NBA Legend to Coaching Staff

It was first reported by Ian Begley of SNY that Patrick Ewing was in talks to join the Washington Wizards coaching staff. Now it is official, as Shams Charania of ESPN broke the news. Although his specific role is not known, he will serve as an assistant to current head coach Brian Keefe.

Georgetown and New York Knicks legend Patrick Ewing has agreed to become an assistant coach for the Washington Wizards and head coach Brian Keefe, sources tell ESPN. Ewing has been in an Ambassador role with the Knicks and now returns on the coaching sidelines in D.C. pic.twitter.com/6Xdz6GrmY0 — Shams Charania (@ShamsCharania) July 5, 2026

It should be noted and clear that this is not a move to hire him as head coach, as that is still Keefe. It could be different after a season if Keefe fails to make the Play-In. However, it seems doubtful he would become a head coach after having very little success at the college level. He does have recent success, though, in a role with the New York Knicks.

Ewing served as an ambassador for the Knicks during their championship season. So he has some success in a coaching role at the NBA level, which can be extremely valuable for a young team like the Wizards. It can help develop habits NBA champions use, which can make their jump year even bigger. Instead of being a team that can win 40 games, having his knowledge of everything the Knicks did to win it all can elevate them to a 50-win team.

Jun 13, 2026; San Antonio, Texas, USA; former player Patrick Ewing arrives at the arena before game five of the 2026 NBA Finals at Frost Bank Center. Mandatory Credit: Scott Wachter-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

All the moves the team has made are signals that the squad is no longer rebuilding. Adding Trae Young and Anthony Davis. Landing the first overall pick and taking AJ Dybantsa. Now landing one of the better backup centers in DeAndre Ayton. The final piece is adding Ewing to the coaching staff. It could also be a blunder of a move that leads to nothing changing.

Still, it is an interesting move that should be loved by every single fan. Ewing has the recent success as an assistant in the NBA that the team needs. His knowledge will be extremely valuable from a developmental standpoint. Now the page pans over to how the young squad looks in the Summer League.

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