Wizards Management is Already Challenging AJ Dybantsa

Winning the No. 1 pick in an NBA Draft isn't for everyone. Some front offices around the league can get overwhelmed or antsy in attaching themselves too quickly or loyally to a prospect without doing their due diligence as scouts, and we've seen prospects force their way away from franchises that have yet to win over the trust of the outside masses.

The Washington Wizards checked several of these crimson-flagged boxes -- at least, according to those who haven't paid attention to their recent evaluating and developing process.

Even if, yes, the first selection spot is a big jump from, say, the No. 6 hole they occupied just a year ago, Washington remains tied to its process. Just like the Wizards tested Tre Johnson last summer in making him want to improve at his new home, AJ Dybantsa was made well-aware of how he can grow as a player and positively influence his new team.

Will Dawkins fresh out of Washington’s draft war room, and he gave some thoughts on the “calming” position his Wizards were put in when they landed the first pick, as well as how he’s already begun characteristically challenging AJ Dybantsa pic.twitter.com/OyQPtFwwBv — All Wizards Talk (@AllWizardsTalk) June 24, 2026

The Wizards' Honesty Injection

Wizards General Manager Will Dawkins made headlines in 2025 when he reportedly showed Johnson his own collegiate film, specifically defensive mistakes he committed during his time with the Texas Longhorns, and reportedly dug into the same recruitment bag in an even higher-stakes visit with Dybantsa.

Unlike Johnson, BYU's star forward was long-suspected to lead the 2026 class off, even if nothing felt confirmed until the last possible second, but he, too, wasn't immune from Dawkins' candid analysis.

"We still want to be who we are, and we tell them we want them to be who they are," he told media last night upon the first round's conclusion. "And in order to know that, we have to have some tough conversations. I think with AJ, he did so many things well on the basketball court, [but] there are some games where he had some lapses in effort, and then some lapses defensively, I think we probably focused on showing that...but when you're watching film with that guy, he understands it."

Mar 3, 2026; Cincinnati, Ohio, USA; BYU Cougars forward AJ Dybantsa waits to answer media questions after his team’s game against the Cincinnati Bearcats at Fifth Third Arena. Mandatory Credit: Aaron Doster-Imagn Images | Aaron Doster-Imagn Images

That's not to say that he and his Wizards representatives intentionally bring prospects in just to interrogate them on their worst habits; such an abrasive strategy wouldn't convince many sub-20-somethings that Washington is developmental-friendly enough, and plenty of pre-Dybantsa talents have already expressed their gratitude in Washington's managing style and how they're oriented.

Dawkins' job is to prove that the Wizards, already armed with plenty of ascending draftees to boast, have the space and the runway for their potential headliner, and that means sprinkling in highlights to show that he isn't just scouring for weaknesses.

"It's not all negative clips, there's a lot of positive clips. A lot of the negative clips you show, you have a positive clip of them doing it right after that," he clarified. "Coach [Brian] Keefe and I sit down with him, have fun, banter in conversation, it's really just to learn that IQ and how comfortable they are."

"We're not grilling guys," he added with a laugh. "That's not what we're doing."

AJ's Co-Sign

Dybantsa himself had plenty of reasons to target D.C. outside of their occupying the event's opening pick. As he pointed out post-draft, the number of proven All-Stars and up-and-coming draft studs make for the ideal bed for the organization's next great hope, though he was more blunt in what's being asked out of his improvement to-do list.

"They said that they can challenge me on the defensive end," he told On SI shortly after Washington's selection. "Becoming more of a pest, guarding 94 feet was what they really emphasized."

Granted, as Dawkins pointed out, he had a fully-loaded plate for much of his one-and-done BYU campaign. His best secondary option and playmaker, Richie Saunders, tore his ACL midway through the season, demanding even more out of Dybantsa on a college team otherwise-lacking in professional-looking prospects. Here in Washington, he won't be tasked with as many creation duties on a team already-stacked with on-ball threats and veterans, a luxury that can give him the room to improve in the defensive areas he's previously listed.

I asked AJ Dybantsa what area of his game he wants to work on the most:



“I would probably say off-ball defense. It was a little struggle this year at BYU, just getting lazy. I gotta put more effort on that side.”



On how he can improve that:



“Just effort. Watching a lot of film… pic.twitter.com/UKy2YzuMne — Joshua Valdez (@joshvaldez100) June 22, 2026

He, just like everyone who's ever played the game, isn't perfect, but Dawkins doesn't need him to be. As he spent the presser pointing out, Dybantsa has the worker's mindset and raw athleticism that executives dream about when they get as lucky as the general manager did last month, and the partners already sound set on how to move forward as key pieces in the Wizards' long-awaited rise.

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