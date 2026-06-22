AJ Dybantsa Prepares to Clinch Wizards' All-Time No. 1 Pick Race

NBA Draft prospects angling their way to the Washington Wizards has developed into a common trend over the past few years, but that doesn't make this shift any less exciting for fans who'd grown accustomed to supporting an organization with one of the league's worst images.

Alex Sarr, a player many evaluators judged as the best-available talent in 2024's roundup, thrilled Washingtonites when he gave the top-picking Atlanta Hawks the cold shoulder two years ago. And while Ace Bailey's own attempted maneuver to force his way to D.C. ultimately failed, the message was clear: the Wizards need of a franchise face, a desire that still persists despite their freshly-acquired All-Stars and a litany of complementary draftees.

Mar 5, 2026; Washington, District of Columbia, USA; Washington Wizards guard Trae Young (3) makes a behind-the-back pass as Utah Jazz guard Ace Bailey (19) defends in the second half at Capital One Arena. Mandatory Credit: Geoff Burke-Imagn Images | Geoff Burke-Imagn Images

If those narratives were a refreshing breath of fresh air for fans finally remembering what it's like to be wanted, this past month of draft-related news has been closer to a 60 mile per hour wind gust that knocks hats from heads. The top names of the 2026 NBA Draft have engaged in a furious media-backed arms race for the Wizards' attention at the No. 1 pick, and longtime leading prospect AJ Dybantsa looks to be mere inches away from finish the charge he's spent weeks leading.

Dybantsa's Pre-Draft Push

Adam Silver announcing any other name when the Wizards are on the clock tomorrow night would register as nothing short of an NBA-halting shock, even if the team has yet to reveal any of their preferences this close to the main event.

As if Dybantsa's BYU whirlwind season of scoring and playmaking wasn't enough of an advertisement on its own, he's spent the last month at the forefront of draft-related news with increasingly-hard-to-ignore pitches of his dominance over his upcoming draft classmates. Seemingly every day reveals a new podcast highlight of Dybantsa speaking on his excitement to headline D.C. hoops, or some other veteran of the game providing him public insight on how to handle the pressure he's welcoming.

Melo kept it real with AJ Dybantsa about the responsibility of being the No. 1 pick 💯



"[The Wizards] want a franchise player ... somebody that they can put this organization behind for the next decade." pic.twitter.com/FvFjcS0tR7 — 7PM in Brooklyn (@7PMinBrooklyn) June 22, 2026

He's come a long way from the May afternoon on which the lottery order was made public, an event that brought Dybantsa a completely different brand of publicity.

The star forward remained stoic when the Wizards' beat out all of their bottom-dwelling peers, a reaction that the masses read far too into before a month's worth of further clarifications made it clear that Dybantsa wants to lead off this upcoming draft class more than any modern prospect's ever publicly wanted an independent team's approval. He's campaigned hard, and a little competition from his fellow rising rookies hasn't hurt.

Darryn Peterson has remained at Dybantsa's heels all throughout draft scouting season, someone who makes up for less optimal positional size and versatility with a silky-smooth outside jump shot and more dogged defense. For as many avenues as the projected headliner has to make a positive impact at the next level, Peterson seems presently-readier at these premier skills, and he placed some real pressure on his fellow prospect in choosing to interview with even fewer teams than Dybantsa did when he only formally visited with the Wizards.

Jan 24, 2026; Columbia, Missouri, USA; Kansas Jayhawks guard Darryn Peterson (22) looks to pass against BYU Cougars forward AJ Dybantsa (3) during the first half at Mizzou Arena. Mandatory Credit: Jay Biggerstaff-Imagn Images | Jay Biggerstaff-Imagn Images

That wrinkle seemed worth noting, especially given Peterson's camp's perceived confidence that he was the Wizards' dream target, but Dybantsa looks to have weathered the storm in holding onto his place as the name on the draft's marquee. He's kept right on complimenting his place in the Wizards' vision while outside reporters continue guessing that he's becoming clearer as the draft's No. 1 guy, placing a loudly-ticking clock on any last-second counters out of Peterson or any other challenger.

It's been four years since a draft offered this level of doubt pertaining to the top pick this late in the news cycle, and you'd have to dig back even further for a three-to-four-man jumble of talents this enticing. Nothing will be widely believed and accepted until ESPN insider Shams Charania provides his exclusive co-sign, but those hoping for alternatives to Dybantsa are quickly running out of time.

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