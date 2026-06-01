How Can the Wizards Help AJ Dybantsa Meet His Goals?

If you caught AJ Dybantsa on the right night during his electric one-and-done stint at BYU, inking him in as the top prospect of this summer's NBA Draft would've felt like the easiest evaluation of prospect hunting season.

He's a slinky slasher with the handle and athleticism to regularly attack the rim, and his favorite scoring spots extend well beyond the restricted area. Dybantsa can pull up and shoot from various zones within the arc, stretching defenses with his natural instincts and a knack for improving on the fly by welcoming a hefty playmaking burden during his time as a Cougar. This rare combination of physical potential and statistical results was enough to keep Washington Wizards fans motivated all throughout the team's 17-65 finish, as he represented everything the draft can do for struggling rebuilders.

But even the favored No. 1 pick is far from a finished star product, and Dybantsa knows it. He assessed as such in a recent appearance on the ALL THE SMOKE podcast, clarifying a few skill areas to continually develop in his 3-point versatility, off-ball defense and passing accuracy.

AJ Dybantsa on areas he’s working on this offseason heading into the draft:



1. Catch and shoot 3s

2. Off ball defense

3. Making the right pass on time/target pic.twitter.com/PdHmu7LVs0 — Tre Johnson SZN (@trejohnsonszn) May 28, 2026

As far as unwavering confidence goes for professional athletes, the self-awareness for a great draftee to understand how he can translate into a ride-or-die franchise face is that much more valuable, especially when they're correct in their own self-scout. Dybantsa did, in fact, open doors for doubt in failing to produce the same 3-point and defensive output as top overall picks past and present-day rivals, and everything, including offensive creation, is tougher at the next level.

In that same podcast appearance, he openly embraced the pressure and challenges that usually trail draft headliners, and that means he's thought through and accepted the idea that he'll be wearing a Wizards hat later this month.

Given Washington's preexisting roster, an inspiring combination of fellow prospects and proven stars, he should have just the necessary infrastructure, two-way help and all-around guidance to become the well-rounded contributor he's envisioning for himself.

Becoming the Complete Package

A Wizards team that already staffs one of the league's more ball-dominant point guards in Trae Young, a hungry Anthony Davis and a slew of young faces looking to continue down their own paths of improvement won't leave as much room for Dybantsa to notch the same usage rate he was averaging at BYU. 33.9% was enough to lead the Big 12 last NCAA season; for reference, Young's only ever exceeded that figure twice over his eight-year professional career.

As enticing as he is as a bucket-generator for himself and others, it's in Dybantsa's best interest to develop an off-ball game to make plays when he's away from the action, but the years he's spent as an exploratory playmaker have prevented him from growing as a supplementary threat. Shooting and passing are completely different off the catch, and that's something he'll gave to get ready for as the potential newest member of Washington's already-dense wing room.

Mar 18, 2026; Portland, OR, USA; BYU Cougars forward AJ Dybantsa (3) passes the ball during a practice session ahead of the first round of the men's 2026 NCAA Tournament at Moda Center. Mandatory Credit: Craig Strobeck-Imagn Images | Craig Strobeck-Imagn Images

He shot an underwhelming 33.8% from 3-point land as a college freshman, and much of his overall inconsistencies stemmed from his spot-up streakiness. 25 makes on 83 off-ball looks, good for a 30.1% hit rate, just won't cut it in the bigs, even if his 35.8% off-the-bounce mark features as a promising sign for his jumper.

Assuming he slots into the Wizards' opening night starting lineup alongside Young, Davis, Alex Sarr and one of Kyshawn George, Tre Johnson or another heavy minute contender, Dybantsa won't have the luxury of always calling the offense's shots. He may very well end up atop Washington's hierarchy sooner rather than later, but it's good that he's already bracing for the challenge of making live reads from a variety of roles.

And just like how doubters continually pull Dybantsa's lackluster 3-point marksmanship and volume to the front of evaluations, his defense similarly disappointed.

A near-6'10" wing with a 7' wingspan will be expected to be a game-wrecker on that end of the floor, and he owned up to the production he left on the table in that podcast appearance, admitting that his off-ball defense "was a little shaky this year."

1.1 nightly steals and merely 12 total blocks won't wow many front offices, especially compared to more dogged stoppers lining the top tier of this class' prospects, but this is where the Wizards' sneakily-deep rotation can continue to benefit Dybantsa's developmental process. Those aforementioned starters and ball-handlers can spare the former Cougar from exerting all of his energy on offense, and the Wizards' duo of rim-protectors and vast assortment of wing defenders in George, Bilal Coulibaly, Justin Champagnie and Jamir Watkins can aid in Dybantsa's duties until he's ready to blossom into the disruptive freak that his instincts and measurables lend themselves to.

Scouts and draft evaluators questioned AJ Dybantsa’s playmaking and defense. What does he do? Gives you this stat-line 👇😭



26 PTS | 8 REB | 7 AST | 5 STL | 1 BLK.

pic.twitter.com/ynwKCskhw6 — NetsKingdom 👑🗽 (@NetsKingdomAJ) December 14, 2025

The lanky forward can't afford gaping holes in his game as both a behind-the-arc shooter and a defender by the time he's looking to take control of the league. Luckily for him, Washington's come a long way from their barren rosters of old in surrounding their next draftee with a litany of tertiary play-finishers and stoppers to grow alongside, providing Dybantsa with plenty to work with should they determine that they like him as much as he loves the idea of leading off the class.

Make sure you bookmark Washington Wizards on SI for the latest news, exclusive interviews, film breakdowns and so much more!