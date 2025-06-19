Ace Bailey Tanking Into Wizards' Draft Range
Draft experts have slowed their roll on Ace Bailey's position as a consensus top three-to-four pick in this upcoming draft in recent weeks, and he elevated his odds at getting taken with such a pick from precarious into doubtful with his recent moves.
His previous draft slide could be credited to his being the only top American prospect who's yet to work out with any teams, as Bailey's camp seems dead set on his getting drafted someplace where his star upside will be prioritized. His worry is that he'll be asked to be a role player at his drafted destination, and his aggressive shot profile backs up his perspective that he's a top scoring option.
First came his reluctance to work out with specific teams positioned towards the top of the lottery, but he's turned this notion of a slide into an intentioned tank of his own stock. He's reportedly turning in dispiriting interviews and recently flat-out shut down any potential workout with the Philadelphia 76ers, the team with the rights to the #3 pick.
They, much like the Dallas Mavericks and San Antonio Spurs picking ahead of them, already have a set pecking order in place, and would require Bailey to be more of a play-finishing 3&D wing. The top two picks in consensus top prospect Cooper Flagg and Rutgers teammate Dylan Harper already appear set in stone, though, and Bailey's far from a lock to go with the next available spot.
Betting organizations have already responded, now favoring his sliding all the way to #6 where the Washington Wizards sit. Alex Sarr similarly refused to work out with the Atlanta Hawks in last year's cycle, allowing the Wizards to snatch him up at the second pick.
They have available minutes, a lack of strict lineup structure amidst their own flurry of talent and plenty of shots to soak up, each of which seem to satisfy the demands of Bailey's circle.
There's no guarantee the Wizards will take him, as this front office hasn't exactly been known to favor score-first archetypes in his phylum, but those in Bailey's ear seem focused on getting the kind of treatment previously reserved for premier prospects.
