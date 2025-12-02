Wizards Aim to Continue Hot Streak vs. 76ers

The Washington Wizards are on their hottest streak of the 2025–26 season, which isn't saying much, but is exciting for fans in D.C. nonetheless. Washington has won two of its last three games, building up some much-needed momentum considering the abysmal start to the year they had.

Now, the Wizards are faced with yet another top-end Eastern Conference opponent in the Philadelphia 76ers. Although the 76ers are much better on paper, jumping out to a 10–9 start to this season, some injuries in Philadelphia may be enough for the Wizards to squeeze out another win.

Emerging Superstar

Although the 76ers will once again be without Joel Embiid for their matchup versus Washington, they will still have their head of the snake and future face of the franchise in Tyrese Maxey. Maxey had been playing at an All-Star level for the past few seasons; however, this season he has kicked it into the next gear. Maxey is averaging 32.8 points, 4.8 rebounds, and 7.6 assists a game, proving himself to be one of the best guards in the NBA.

Tyrese Maxey is tied as the fastest PG ever to reach 600 PTS, 100 AST, & 50 3PM in a season. pic.twitter.com/rjSOFOwBNz — Real Sports (@realapp) December 1, 2025

Maxey is elite out of isolation and the pick-and-roll, using his ball-handling skill to create opportunities. He pairs that handle with elite burst, feel, and touch, making him one of the toughest players to stop in the entire NBA. Bilal Coulibaly will likely draw the assignment for the Wizards, and they will need him to be on his A-game defensively if Washington wishes to pull out the victory.

Secondary Creators

One of the more under-the-radar emerging stars in the NBA recently has been Quentin Grimes. Since putting on a 76ers jersey, Grimes has proven himself to be a consistent scoring threat, providing relief to Maxey and Embiid. Grimes also provides solid defense, making it easier to stick him into a variety of lineups.

With Paul George and Kelly Oubre Jr. both likely out for this matchup, Philadelphia will have to turn elsewhere for offensive production — likely to rookie VJ Edgecombe. Although Edgecombe hasn't been able to maintain the level of play he was at to start the year, he has still proven to be an effective scorer and solid point-of-attack defender, adding to the 76ers’ depth.

Nov 28, 2025; Indianapolis, Indiana, USA; Washington Wizards forward Khris Middleton (22) dribbles the ball while Indiana Pacers forward Pascal Siakam (43) defends in the second half at Gainbridge Fieldhouse. Mandatory Credit: Trevor Ruszkowski-Imagn Images | Trevor Ruszkowski-Imagn Images

Washington will be entering this game as heavy underdogs, and for valid reasons. Despite the recent success, the Wizards have still been one of the worst teams in the NBA this season and will now be without multiple key contributors. Washington is also on the second half of a back-to-back, making the trip to Philly directly after their win on Monday night. The Wizards do have the ability to pull off the upset victory, as they have proven recently, but they will need a complete team performance to do so.

