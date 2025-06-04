Could Wizards Be Next Amidst NBA Uniform Renaissance?
The Washington Wizards spent years treading water in the middle of the Eastern Conference pack before finally pulling the plug on the failed experiment two years ago, diving into a rebuild that's enabled the team to reboot with fresh-faced talent.
That restart is harder to accept when they look the same as they have through the last few iterations of the Wizards. The team wore identical uniforms during their last rebuild, briefly elevating into a winning team before the league passed them by.
As other teams embrace rebrands, eyes around Washington turn to the same threads the team's worn since 2011. Is it time for a tonal change to reflect the on-court shift?
We're in the era of Nike-sponsored jerseys, where different City Edition renditions come out every year and teams constantly blend creativity with tradition in creating new looks for historic franchises.
The Wizards have spent the last few seasons seemingly soft-launching other uniform ideas outside of the standard red, white and blue often associated with Washington, trying everything from cherry blossom pink to throwbacks to the simple print of the 2000s.
The Wizards have been around for some time, but lack the iconic designs and colors of their historic contemporaries like the Los Angeles Lakers, Boston Celtics and New York Knicks. The Wizards have changed names and locations numerous times, negating any reason to stick to their tired current designs when they have no real legacy attached to them.
The Orlando Magic just announced their next step forward through their uniform rebrand, begging the question of when will it be the Wizards' turn to start anew. The team seems singularly concerned with building a roster foundation before dealing with more trivial matters such as this, but it will remain on the collective mind until the attire matches the era and the team.
