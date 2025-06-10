Draft Experts Agree on How Wizards Should Approach Draft
The Washington Wizards have the beginnings of a young core in place, but that's to to say that their past picks should dictate their future draft strategy.
There are exceptions to this draft principle, and Khaman Maluach may be one of these anomalies. Drafting someone with a high likelihood to conflict with a franchise cornerstone is something for rebuilding teams to be wary of when trying to construct a foundation, and questions surrounding how Maluach would play alongside someone like Alex Sarr will continue persisting until they play together or if Washington decides to go in a different direction in the draft.
There's been a lot less doubt about Maluach as a blue chip prospect, with the Duke center proving his worth as a high-lottery pick after an impressive season of lob-catching, rim-running and shot-blocking alongside fellow green room invitee teammates in Cooper Flagg and Kon Knueppel.
Jeremy Woo made a respectable case for the 7-foot-2 prospect to go in the top six in an ESPN column debating value vs. fit, and fellow analyst Jonathan Givony agreed with that value placement in stating why he'd make a good Wizard.
"Alex Sarr has long fancied himself more of a power forward than a center, shooting more than five 3-pointers per game last season while continuing to post pedestrian defensive rebounding numbers, as he has for much of his career," he said.
"Enter Maluach, a true center at 7-2 who projects as a defensive anchor in the paint, giving the Wizards another long-armed big man to play behind or with Sarr in the type of twin-tower lineups that are becoming increasingly en vogue in the NBA (think the Cleveland Cavaliers)."
Both Sarr and Maluach are notably at their most helpful when playing the five. They're both more theoretical than currently realistic as reliable floor-spacers, and each offer devastating wingspans to throw at opposing slashers in helping to guard the paint. Sarr is more defensively versatile, but Maluach knows what he's good at and keeps his game simple compared to his highly-drafted French counterpart.
Neither of the seven-footers have much to offer as scorers without a guard to feed them, making this look more like the pick the Wizards would make if they were absolutely sure that Maluach is the best player available at No. 6.
Make sure you bookmark Washington Wizards on SI for the latest news, exclusive interviews, film breakdowns and so much more!