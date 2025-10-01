CJ McCollum Credits Wizards Assistant for NBA Success
We all have a story to tell in life. Some of our stories are good and have always been good. The individuals who have those stories may have come from a good place in life where they already had success based upon a strong foundation of upbringing. In other cases, there are some stories where an individual had to work hard and put in the time to get to where they are in life today. Those stories are touching to the heart and can be inspiring to others. Newly acquired Washington Wizards veteran, CJ McCollum, explains how he has found success in the NBA.
With training camp and media days underway in the NBA, McCollum was able to suit up for the Wizards and showcase what he can offer to the team. Even at the age of 34, McCollum is expected to play a big role for the Wizards and help contribute to turning things around to winning and competing this season. In a recent interview, McCollum explained that Damian Lillard and Assistant Coach David Vanterpool are the reasons behind his success. McCollum said, “He’s (Coach Vanterpool) one of the reasons why I had so much success in my career. Me, DV, and Dame were stuck at the hip every day. I remember us doing 900 made three’s a day. It’s just little stuff and big stuff in terms of how to see the floor.”
Indeed, McCollum is happy to be reunited with Coach Vanterpool since his days in Portland with the Trailblazers. This reunion will be beneficial to them and the entire team as it helps build chemistry. It will also help the rest of the team because they will see how well McCollum is receiving coaching even at this stage of his career. McCollum went on further to say about Coach Vanerpool, “He challenged me to be a leader. I remember one time he told Dame You have to say six words before you cross half court. This works on leadership and communication. These little gems he gave us throughout our careers were extremely insightful.”
This bond between McCollum and Coach Vanterpool should bring everyone on the team together, as McCollum is expected to be a leader of this team this season. His experience in finding success is something that could inspire others on the team to learn how to have success as well. This season feels like a special season for the Wizards as chemistry continues to evolve with the veteran presence being key.
