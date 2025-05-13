Wizards GM Ready to Move Forward After Lottery Disappointment
For all of the frustration that been reverberating through the Washington Wizards fan base since they fell flat on their face at last night's reveal of the upcoming NBA Draft's lottery order, those close to the team have done their best to provide positive outlooks with what to do with the sixth pick.
Bub Carrington didn't seem too bothered when speaking to the press on how he'd rebound, but the young Wizards was only the team's designated representative for ceremonial purposes.
Will Dawkins, meanwhile, had much more skin in the game. The Wizards' General Manager has spent his first two years on the job meticulously crafting the kind of rebuilding project that's entirely dependent on the draft, plucking talented young prospects who've already shown potential in annual attempts at strengthening his team's chances at getting the #1 pick in a draft.
His process sure put him in a convenient position, as his Wizards entered the evening with a tie for the best chance at winning it all. Despite the disappointment, he seemed ready to move forward almost immediately afterwards.
"This rebuild that we're on, we're still in the beginning phases of it, so there will be more and more rewards at the end of the tunnel," the executive said. but I think six is a reward for where we're at right now, and we'll be able to use it and make our team better."
Dawkins and co. have made their money with their scouting eyes to this point, and he seems ready to return to the kind of strategies he used in finding other key prospects outside of the top tier of the lottery.
Make sure you bookmark Washington Wizards on SI for the latest news, exclusive interviews, film breakdowns and so much more!