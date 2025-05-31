Former Wizard May Have Future NBA Front Office Career
We have all been prisoners of the moment before, but it takes a former player who once dominated the game to understand the big picture. One former Washington Wizards player offers insight on situations like this.
On the Gil's Arena Podcast, former Wizard Gilbert Arenas said of Tyrese Haliburton, “When you think about winning and winning consistently in this league, you have the star player and then everybody around him meshes perfectly with him. They realize that (Tyrese) Haliburton’s a star and we’re going to try to build to his best ability. He said, “You've got to be smart to realize what a player is and what he needs to win. Because if you can’t, and you’re not smart enough to know what he needs, then that player is just a selfish player who can’t win.
Former Wizards guard Gilbert Arenas has had a lot of success outside of the NBA. He became a star during his playing days with the Washington Wizards, and after his days in the NBA, he spent some time in Ice Cube’s Big Three Basketball League.
Now, he spends a lot of his time discussing the game of basketball on podcasts. He recently went on to give insight on a player the Wizards could have drafted, Indiana Pacers Guard Tyrese Haliburton.
The Pacersgave the Wizards a lot of trouble this season. It makes you wonder what life would have been like if the Wizards had drafted Haliburton. Did the Wizards make a mistake not taking Haliburton in the draft? Could Gilbert Arenas make a good addition to the Wizards’ front office?
Make sure you bookmark Washington Wizards on SI for the latest news, exclusive interviews, film breakdowns and so much more!