Wizards Should Trade Their First Round Pick
The Washington Wizards have one of the youngest teams in the NBA, and it may ultimately be to their detriment.
As it stands today, the Wizards have one of the youngest teams in the NBA. They have the youngest average age of any team in the NBA at age 24. This has been a long, thorough process for the Wizards. They have accumulated quite a bit of draft picks. They have already used some of them with drafting players for the future. Well, their future starts today. Their future is now. With that being said, it may be wise to move on from some of their picks.
To begin, the Wizards may want to consider moving on from one of their first-round picks in this year’s NBA Draft. Alex Sarr, Bilal Coulibaly, Kyshawn George, Bub Carrington, and AJ Johnson are just a couple of the young players the Wizards have on their roster. All of those players mentioned appear to be the core of the team. It is extremely difficult to have success depending on young players on a team in the NBA.
You need experience to win on the big stage. You need time and patience. The Wizards don’t have any of that as they missed out on the number one pick the last two seasons, now after a long season of tanking. The Wizards currently have two picks in the first round of the NBA Draft this year. With the sixth and 18th picks, the Wizards would do well to gauge trade interest with at least one of the picks, if not two. They would immediately receive a player who is ready to make an impact now and change the odds of the team next season.
