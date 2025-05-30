Former Wizard Gilbert Arenas Gives Wise Advice
Life can be a bit of a terror for many people. Former Washington Wizards guard Gilbert Arenas recently offered some sage advice on how to stay safe.
On the “All The Smoke" podcast, Arenas offered some advice to all saying, “You should never leave your home at a certain time. It doesn’t make sense, there’s nothing out there. The worst cops in the world log in at 10PM. They know that’s when the s*** happens. The most aggressive minds are active at that time.” Arenas understands the importance of safety and how to deal with the cops very well after all he's been through.
Despite living in our nation’s capital, Gilbert Arenas has seen and been through a lot in his life. He has been on this planet for quite some time now. He has been here so long that he has seen many different things within his very own life, and he has a son who will be in the NBA soon. That goes to show you just how much Arenas has seen.
He had been through an incident with his former teammate, Javaris Crittenton. That incident was at the home of the Washington Wizards, the Verizon Center (now known as Capital One Arena). Both Arenas and Crittenton brought guns into the locker room after a disagreement on a plane ride to their next game. The police had to get involved, which ultimately resulted in the end of both of their careers, essentially.
Arenas also had to deal with a situation that threatened his son's life, Alijah Arenas. He was involved in an accident that left him in a coma and appeared to be serious. Alijah is now recovered and is expected to be a huge part of the NBA soon. That situation, too, had to involve the police department as an investigation was conducted as to why the accident occurred. It is safe to take the advice of Gilbert Arenas to avoid danger as much as we can.
