Wizards Should be Aggressive Ahead of NBA Draft
Leadership may be a sense of urgency when it comes to the rebuild of the Washington Wizards.
When we don't know what to expect, it is safe to expect the unknown. Things didn’t go the way the Wizards were hoping they would go when it comes to their NBA Draft positioning, so the Wizards have three options.
One option is that they could trade up in the draft to get a draft pick they were hoping for. That could be risky, but it also could have a high reward. A team like the Philadelphia 76ers could be a team to watch. The Wizards could package both the sixth and the 18th overall picks in exchange for the number three overall pick. The Wizards would be able to land one of the best three players in the draft, as many consider this draft to have three stars.
Another option is to trade down. With the number six overall pick, the Wizards could add more assets to their team. They could draft the player they are eyeing with their sixth overall pick later in the draft. This could be a wise option as they could add a veteran or perhaps a player with a lot of experience who is still considerably young. That would give them more balance to their roster.
Finally, the Wizards could remain sixth in the NBA Draft. This seems like fair play. However, if they do, we should expect the Wizards to still look aggressive during free agency. This could be a costly move, as it may result in the Wizards overpaying a player to sign him to a deal. This is a very important summer for the Wizards, and time is of the essence for them to continue to be competitive again.
