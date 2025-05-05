Former Wizards Star Draws Unfair Comparisons
The Houston Rockets commanded much of the NBA community's attention over the last few days, storming back from down 3-1 in their first round series against the Golden State Warriors and forcing a Game 7 against Stephen Curry, Jimmy Butler III and the rest of their championship-tested friends.
The upstart Rockets ultimately fell short in a 103-89 loss that looked like a toss-up during the third quarter, with Houston cutting the lead to as little as three points before Curry finally broke out to end their otherwise-encouraging season.
The Rockets lost that game and the series itself due to their lack of a go-to scorer, someone who could get a bucket in a pinch to keep up with Curry. Jalen Green was imagined as that leader, taken second overall in the 2021 NBA Draft as an athletic guard with multi-level scoring upside.
He told the full Jalen Green story in his playoff debut, demonstrating flashes of greatness in bad showing. The guard's masterful 38-point Game 2 was overshadowed by his 13.3 point per game series average on 37/30/67% shooting splits, and he's been the player everyone's figuring has to get replaced for the Rockets to take their next leap since before the series was even over.
Green spent his down games drawing comparisons to various other shot-chucking 2-guards who've previously unraveled in roles they're unqualified for, the kind of player who demands minutes without impacting winning.
One player who's name is often used as a punchline was thrown into the trade rumor mix, and this reference seemed to go one step too far.
This stray awakened countless Bradley Beal defenders, a brand of Wizards fan who's had little reason to stick up for their departed franchise star recently.
Beal's had it tougher than he anticipated since leaving Washington for Phoenix, failing to win a single playoff game in two years with the Suns and missing the playoffs entirely this postseason. A Phoenix coach has been fired for every season he's been there, and his current score-first skillset has been unhelpful enough to lose him the starting lineup spot he's had guaranteed since he entered the league.
His ugly final years as a Wizard and the disappointment that is the Phoenix Suns have evidently colored his impressive resume, throwing him into Jalen Green talks despite the young Rocket showing no indication he can reach the various levels Beal hit in his prime.
He made multiple All-Star teams as John Wall's sidekick in the mid-2010s, offering a high-level 3&D option with patience and creativity as a midrange scorer. He started to take the reins from Wall as the lead play-finisher in their latter days together on competing teams, really coming into his own during Washington's 2017 playoff run as the guy who was most willing to challenge Boston's Isaiah Thomas in a duel.
Beal's game transitioned to high-stakes situations, a forgotten detail in how his story is remembered.
Beal entered another phase of his career shortly after Wall was phased out by injuries and, later, a trade, with the Wizards bringing in Russell Westbrook as another star facilitator. The shooting guard averaged 30+ points per game on 60% true shooting in his lone season alongside Westbrook, just as he had alone in 2019-20.
He netted three All-Star team appearances and a Third Team All-NBA nod in 2021, reaching heights that few 6'3, score-first guards can touch. That's where Jalen Green's officially been priced out, as he currently offers little in the way of developing into that kind of multidimensional player.
Maybe, if Green ever learns how to shoot and finish with pace and comfort, he may one day devlop into a productive guard, but he's got a long way to go as it stands. Beal, for his part, has done little to endear himself to Phoenix and even Washington after his strange final years, but that's no reason to forget what he was.
