Wizards' Recent History Developing Second-Round Talent
The Washington Wizards officially selected Jordan Clarkson with the 46th pick in the 2014 NBA Draft, one of the better ones they've made in the 21st century. The Missouri guard remains an NBA fixture over10 years after his draft night, a model for how to make yourself valuable as a veteran scorer.
Unfortunately for Washington, Clarkson would go on to perform the entirety of his Sixth Man of the Year-winning career in other jerseys. The Los Angeles Lakers immediately traded for him after the Wizards made their pick, kicking off a decade-long second-round talent drought in the nation's capital.
That's important to note, given the Wizards own a Phoenix Suns second-round pick at No. 40 overall in this upcoming draft.
That specific development dearth is mostly due to a lack of reps picking in that range, with Washington only picking up four other second-rounders in the eight drafts that directly followed the Clarkson move. Of that quartet, only one, Vit Krejci, went on to actually check into an NBA game, and he, like Clarkson, has gone on to carve out a stable career on multiple other non-DC teams.
If there's one indicator of the team's scouting department moving in the right direction, however, it's been Tristan Vukcevic, Washington's young center who broke that second-round dry spell.
He's broken into the Washington sports vernacular as a regular for the Wizards, appearing in 45 games over his two years in the league as a seven-footer with soft touch as a pick-and-popper. His shot, one of his calling cards as a prospect, took a big leap between his first two seasons, jumping all the way up from 27.8% as a rookie to 37.3% in 2024-25.
Vukcevic is a better indicator of the kind of swings this front office is willing to make, as they're still bad enough of a team to give chances to anyone in-house worthy of occasional big league minutes. They, along with head coach Brian Keefe, have allowed him to find his role as an all-offense big to counteract the defense-first Alex Sarr.
The Wizards shouldn't ditch any plans to keep adding size just bevause they have Vukcevic, though. These playoffs have reminded all of those draft-focused franchises that you can never have enough length in the rotation, and they're due to make another selection right around where they once nabbed Vukcevic in the early 40s of the 2023 cycle.
The Wizards will have plenty of options ahead of them in that range, where mock drafts act less like a road map and closer to throwing around half-baked role predictions for under-scouted youngsters. There'll be plenty of talent there for the picking in a draft as talented as this one, and this new front office seems to have the eye to spot it.
